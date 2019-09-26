Couple Renews Vows For 99th Time

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Lauren and David Blair tied the knot in 1984. But they didn’t want their public pledge of love for each other to be a one-time thing. So they decided to renew their vows, again and again, each time in a different location. On October 2nd, they renewed their vows for the 99th time, making it their 100th marriage to each other. To put the numbers even more in context, the couple set the Guinness World Record for the “Most Marriage Vow Renewals by the Same Couple” back in 2001, when they renewed their vows for the 66th time. With each subsequent renewal, they have beaten their own record.

So why does the couple do this?

To constantly reaffirm their love. “We knew we were meant for each other and wanted to continually share that vow experience. I love to look into David’s eyes as he is repeating his vows. I know that this man will love me until the day I die,” says Lauren. “Of course, David will tell you that he does it for the honeymoons!”

Personally, I think this is kind of sweet. We all know that long-term relationships take constant work and yet it’s so easy to fall prey to the mundane routine of things and stop telling your significant other how much they mean to you. I actually like how Gwyneth Paltrow put it. “Sometimes it’s hard being with someone for a long time. We go through periods that aren’t all rosy,” she said of her relationship with husband Chris Martin. “You can never be relaxed or smug and think, ‘I’ve got this thing.’ That’s also part of it: keeping yourself on your toes. I’m not going to take this for granted.”

It sure seems like the Davids have come up with a nice way to make sure they never take each other for a given.

But then again, this feels excessive. I mean, 100 weddings in 29 years? That’s 3.4 weddings a year—a big cost if you’re always doing them in a new locale. Not to mention that any oft-invited guests must be getting kind of annoyed at this point. And don’t the words lose the gravity of their meaning if said too often?

What do you think—is this sweet, or crazy?

