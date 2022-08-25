5 Tips for Creating Beautiful Embroidery Designs

Embroidery comes naturally for some people. They notice it from an early age and know what is it and what to do it. For others, a little bit of introduction is needed. Even then they don’t fully grasp it. But, once you get the hang of it, you want it as a part of your surroundings. Embroidery is a great way to decorate your clothes for example. You can also apply it to various accessories of your choice. In the end, it’s not out of line to mention that it is present even when you decorate housewares.

For most people looking at a certain design and admiring it is enough. But, for some, there’s a calling to it. Many individuals out there want to become embroider. It allows people to let out their creative side. Considering that you are reading this article you are one of these people. Getting involved with this activity is great, but if you’re a newcomer a little help is needed. That’s what we’re going to provide with this article. It’s good to have someone giving you a helping hand when you start something new and you should see these five tips for creating beautiful embroidery designs as one. Let’s see what we have in store for you.

1. Be Selective of Your Materials

First of all, choosing materials should be your priority. In most cases, if you go with thin materials, you’ll end up in a mess. Knots are not as easy to handle as one might think. For the right design, with proper knots, you should go with thicker materials. Furthermore, you should also avoid any material that stretches. You might attempt this in your early times, but experienced embroiders know better. When you have the right embroidery design and want to put it on one of your clothing pieces, always select thick fabric. This is what almost guarantees you success even if you’re a rookie in this department. If you don’t have an idea where to start we recommend any woven fabric. If you can’t get your hands on it, or simply don’t have any woven clothing wool and cotton also bode well with embroidery. Advice as such will get you started, but that’s only the first step. Let’s move on to more useful tips.

2. Keep it Simple

Keeping it simple is a piece of great advice for many things in life. It bodes well with work, love, and even embroidery. But, as it’s usually the case this is easier said than done. While you’ll be attracted to flashy designs and more complicated patterns they will not always lie perfectly into your clothing. You need to take good care of the design. Complicating matters is not good. making them far simplistic is also wrong. Keep it simple, but not too much. You especially need to take care of this if your piece of clothing already has some sort of printing to it. What we’re trying to say is that in most cases you’ll need a prepared pattern that will fit your clothes. While this might seem impossible, we have a solution. We discovered numerous free embroidery patterns on Creative Fabrica. What’s best is that they provide them both for machine and hand embroidery. Their database is ever-growing, and all patterns are available for download. In some cases, they’ll disappear after a time limit is out, but they’ll also reappear. If you want constant access to all of their designs, subscriptions are also possible. In any case, don’t ever think that you’re going to be left without beautiful designs for your embroidery projects.

3. Don’t Save on Threads

The thing with embroidery is that you don’t want it to be plain. There is plenty of colors. Mixing colors up is great and all, but it can cause issues if you don’t do things the right way. When you finish your embroidery project and the right design is on the right material, you’ll have to wash it. Maybe not straight way, but the time will come. What you want to avoid upon washing is for colors to get mixed. That’s why you need to ensure that your threads are washable. One of the ways to ensure this is to buy high-quality goods. Never buy that cheap fuzzy threads. They will not be easy to handle while doing the work, and they will make matters even more complicated while washing. Not only that, but they could lose their structure and make your project fall apart. So, to avoid all of the possible complications always make sure that you operate with high-quality threads.

4. Size Matters

Yes, we know what you’re thinking and we can say it right away. You have a dirty mind. If you’re new to this activity, you can make mistakes regarding the size. people who are into this make one of the mistakes that are suitable for rookies – they take on too big of an embroidery project. In the early days, while you’re still testing your talents it is better to keep it simple as we suggested above and not to over-esteem your abilities and time available for this hobby. Start with smaller designs and stick to them. Larger ones sometimes are not even suitable when you’re an experienced embroiderer.

5. Use a Sewing Machine

These days, technology has come a long way. You know this. Computers handle a lot of work in various departments. So, it’s no wonder we are having computerized sewing machines. If you’re not adamant that you want to do embroidery only by hand, you can use one to optimize your results. What many people do, is find the right design and let the machine do the rest. What you get is a perfect final product as the machine ensures that each stitch is done to perfection. If you don’t have the time to do it by hand, or you simply don’t have the talent or the patience, this is a fabulous alternative. You don’t even have to own a machine yourself. All you need to have is the design you want, and find a printing company that excels in this domain with their computerized sewing machine.