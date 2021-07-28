How to Date in the Post-Pandemic World?

It is fair to say that the world has been turned upside down throughout the past year and a half due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Living through such troubled times would have only been imaginable in science fiction movies before early 2020. However, today, the reality is that we need to adapt to the new way of living. This process is most definitely having a major impact on the way we date.

Dating is something that we are quite used to doing. The vast majority of people feel somewhat obliged to be in some kind of a relationship. This is quite natural and as a society, we have certainly developed numerous ways of achieving the state of being in a healthy relationship.

Traditionally, people would meet in different social settings. We are introduced to new people at theaters, different events, universities, workplaces, and more. A recent study even found that two-thirds of all couples start out as friends and only proceed to a romantic relationship only afterward. More so, apparently, couples spend on average 22 months before starting to date. This further stresses the importance of social spaces and events.

Despite the wide popularity of various modern means of dating, these traditional ways still remain predominant. Yet, how can we get a match successfully in the pandemic of reality? We decided to give you some useful advice on the matter.

No-brainer: Online dating is the new normal

Online dating platforms have been around for quite a while now. They have gained substantial momentum all across the globe, attracting hundreds of millions of users. It has become the new normal of dating for many people. Yet, many looking for serious relationships still chose to find a significant other through more traditional methods.

Under current circumstances, online dating platforms have become the primary means of meeting new people. More individuals are now seeking long-term relationships on dating apps than ever before. Thus, if you have been hesitant with such platforms before, it might be the right time to rethink your approach.

The majority of online dating platforms still remain somewhat toxic and sex-centric. Due to the lack of social aspects within such apps, many users are often left disappointed. Inappropriate requests and even harassment are common too. This is why we would recommend using platforms that take various circumstances into account.

Queer people might want to choose exclusively LGBTQ+ platforms. This way, they can prevent any online discrimination and even find a safe space for discussions. Receiving support from the community is also important during these difficult times.

The dating platform Taimi addresses these issues well. The app for queer people looking for friends, dates, or more has implemented a social aspect in its interface. The social networking feature allows for discussions, interaction, and a range of other activities that some traditional platforms do not enable. Getting support and even receiving advice on COVID-safe dating is also easier through the social networking feature.

For not exclusively queer people, Bumble might be a great option. This app is safer and well-moderated. Only women can initiate contact with men, giving them much-needed room to avoid inappropriate messages and mistreatment online.

Establish rules before discussing anything else

If you care about COVID-safety and follow professionals’ advice, then you must put the effort into making things clear to your online match. This might sound like peanuts to you, but some people certainly need to have it spelled out in detail. Make sure that they understand your stance on remaining safe.

Before discussing your potential physical meet-up, tell them that you would like to maintain a safe distance and even wear a mask during the meeting. The way you approach COVID-safety will naturally vary depending on where you are located and the current epidemiological situation in the area. However, in any case, clarifying these rules will make your date safer and smoother.

One thing to always keep in mind is the possibility of cross-contamination while wearing a mask. Some people believe that hugging or even trying to make out with a mask is safe and responsible. However, such actions might lead to contaminating masks on the outside. Thus, if you are not vaccinated and live in an area affected by COVID, make sure to keep your distance.

Vaccination is bringing dating back to normal

With the accelerated rates of vaccination in different parts of the world, our daily lives are gradually shifting back to normal. Countries like Hungary and the United Kingdom have even lifted the mandatory requirement of wearing a mask in indoor spaces. However, many people still struggle to go back to the old way of living easily.

Bars, theaters, universities, and other facilities are now opening their doors to the audiences. This brings a great opportunity to us for mingling around, meeting new people, and forging connections. If your area is lifting restrictions, make sure to take your chances and socialize. With respect to any rules that might still be necessary to consider, this might prove to be the best way for dating in the post-pandemic environment.

This is a complex question. Such a long period of living with strict rules and practically no physical dating has changed our behavior. Yet, how we approach our romantic lives still comes down to our individual personalities, place of residence, and other factors.

Is a video date still necessary? How do you seem interested in first date after being confined to the couch for the past several months? Is it okay to ask someone about the vaccine status?

According to some dating apps, 78 percent of single British people can not remember how to date in real life because of lockdown. Enter the next generation of dating, it is completely normal to feel scared. People are anxious about navigating restrictions and holding a conversation and the fact is that freedom could be snatched away from them at any point at any time.