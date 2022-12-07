Top 5 Most-Wanted Destinations to Make Your Caribbean Cruise Trip Memorable!

Ever went cruising the Caribbean before? The sun-kissed shine shores of the great Caribbean sea are awaiting your arrival. It’s time to give yourself a long-due break from work-life and go on a chilling Caribbean Cruise vacation.

Get yourself booked on Ponant ride to enjoy the gorgeous life of the Caribbean cruise that takes you to Dreamland. Beautiful white sand beaches and ancient treasures of the Mayans awaits you. Let yourself get lost in the relaxing steel drum melodies and create some of the best memories of your life enjoying the Caribbean cruise vacation.

Enjoying Top 5 Hottest Caribbean Cruise Destinations

In this post, we bring you our picks for five of the most beautiful Caribbean islands to visit on your cruise, including the eastern and western islands of the Caribbean. From great entertainment to great food and drink, these cruises are an unforgettable Caribbean vacation!

1. Nassau, Bahamas

You know you’ve arrived in the Caribbean nirvana when your ship docks in Nassau.

You get a two-for-one port experience because of the convenient proximity of Paradise Island to the thriving tourist hub of the Bahamas. For one-of-a-kind gifts, the Straw Market and Festival Place are must-visits.

For anyone experiencing a slight case of cruise ship claustrophobia, the manicured lawns of the Cloisters and Versailles Gardens are a breath of fresh air (or inside-cabin-itis). If you can drag yourself away from the island’s beaches’ fine, white sand.

For the freshest fried seafood you’ve ever had, don’t miss Arawak Cay. Unless, of course, you’re a connoisseur of freshly fried seafood, we can’t make any promises.

2. San Juan, Puerto Rico

Do you enjoy living in San Juan? We know a boat that you can board.

The harbour of West Side Story fame has a long history that will fascinate history buffs, dating all the way back to the sixteenth century.

With the Plaza de Armas at its centre, Old San Juan in particular is a lovely jumble of Spanish architecture in pretty pastel colours.

The Jardin Botanico offers 75 acres of trails away from the busy streets where you can spend hours exploring and finding hidden lagoons and orchid gardens. Just make sure to return to the boat in time!

3. Kings Wharf, Bermuda

We should be happy that we made it safely across the Bermuda Triangle and arrived at Kings Wharf.

The Bermuda Maritime Museum, for those cruise enthusiasts who are interested, is within walking distance of the Royal Naval Dockyard complex when you get directly there by ship.

The Dolphin Quest experience is among the best in the Caribbean if swimming with dolphins tops your list of must-dos.

The Frog and Onion Pub is the place to go for shepherd’s pie or fish and chips, washed down with a British beer, if you’re missing the comforts of home cooking. No fried plantains or conch fritters in sight!

4. St Thomas, US Virgin Islands

Don’t follow the masses if you’re looking for some time alone on the cruise ship (except from your cruise buddies, perhaps).

For a true “away from it all” experience, take the ferry at Crown Bay Marina for Water Island. One of the nicest beaches is Honeymoon Beach, and you can cross turtles, iguanas, and exotic birds off your list by exploring the area’s verdant hills.

If you’re feeling sluggish, rent a golf buggy and discover what will likely be your most peaceful cruise line port of call.

5. Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands

Forget about the secluded coves and beaches. Seven Mile Beach, the most well-known beach in the Cayman Islands, must be visited.

This beach is almost blindingly white and seems to go on forever, yet it is actually only 5.5 miles long, so that’s some misleading advertising right there!

If you’ve had your fill of the beach, you can rinse off the sand by going to Cemetery Reef for a snorkeling or scuba diving excursion. You can also travel north to the Seven Mile shops or even the shops in nearby George Town for some leisurely retail therapy to pick up a turtle fridge magnet or, if you’d like, a legitimate Cuban cigar from Casa del Habano.

Why Cruise The Caribbean?

If you haven’t already seen the exotic Caribbean sea, it’s high time you enjoy a luxurious Caribbean cruise vacation. With the award-winning shore excursions, and multiple sightseeing locations, the area is full of new experiences. On an exclusive Cruise Caribbean Vacation, you get to:

indulge in deep history,

witness unique culinary ancient delights,

go for a swim in the waters of Grand Cayman,

travel through the thick jungles that go to the hidden Mayan ruins on Cozumel,

enjoy sailing on a exotic catamaran in Antigua,

or snorkel your way to the world’s second largest reef barrier in Belize.

Each Caribbean voyage will warm your heart more and more, making you love the Caribbean life.

