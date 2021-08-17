Detailed Information About GREs

Are you the one who decided to take a new path towards achieving your master’s degree? You might also hear that all reputed universities demand the GRE assessment? Is mind-struck on the point that what it is the GREs, and what is that course?

Well, don’t panic. I have designed a complete guide for your convenience to provide you detailed and descriptive information related to the GRE examination and its preparation.

GRE

GRE is abbreviated for the graduate record examination. This assessment is conducted by ETS (education testing services). It is also developed and established by the assessment makers of ETS. The GRE is a trial which is demanded by the well-reputed universities for the applicant of master’s degree, Ph.D., doctorate, and MBA.

This examination is the globally accepted and verified assessment conducted to evaluate the student’s verbal, quantitative, and analytical abilities. This assessment is performed in both ways. The student has the choice to complete the assessment written based or computer-based.

Various academies and online websites are guiding and helping the students to prepare for the GRE courses. The online websites such as achievable.me have effectively modified the online GRE prep course. Through these critical guidelines and courses, many students are achieving an excellent score on their GRE assessments.

So, the next thing that comes to mind is the criteria for applying for this examination. The student must have a graduation degree, and there is no particular age limit mentioned in the eligibility criteria. So, the eligibility criteria are pretty simple and specific.

You can attempt the assessment from all over the world. It would be best if you had your passport as proof of your identity. The GRE assessment is acquired mainly by business schools. More than 1200 business schools demanded the GRE examination. A very next question that is asked frequently related to GRE is;

Is it compulsory to attempt the GRE assessment, and what is the purpose of conducting this examination?

This article mentions that many business schools and universities demand it, but it is not mandatory. Some highly reputed universities required this assessment but do not mention it as compulsory for the application.

And if you are wondering why it is essential to attempt the GRE assessment, then in simple words, I would explain to you as it will evaluate your analytical, communicational, and critical thinking abilities. The ETS assessment makers have organized this assessment to manipulate the mathematical, arithmetical, geometrical, algebraic, theoretical, and analytical concepts.

Let me give you more details about these assessments. If you have made your mind to attempt the, it then let’s discuss the type of GRE assessments

There are two types of examination that you can try, which is as follows;

First is the GRE subject GREs; the subject GRE assessment is attempted by those students who want to pursue their Ph.D., MPhil, and doctorate degrees in the specific subject. The list of particular subjects includes biology, chemistry, math, physiques, literature, psychology, and many more. The list is quite vague.

Second is the GRE general exam; the assessment is conducted by evaluating the general problems in the GRE general exams. Mostly the students choose this assessment to perform. The general assessment is applicable for all master’s programs.

The students probably peruse the general assessment options, and if you are the one, let’s discuss more and the information specifically related to the general GRE assessment.

How to crack GREs?

First, you have to gather information about the patterns or segments on which the GRE examination is based. Then it would be best if you knew about the scoring criteria of GREs and then started preparing for the assessment.

Segments/patterns of GRE examination

The computer-delivered and written GRE is measured in the three segments that are as follows

First segment; Analytical reasoning

Second segment; Verbal Reasoning

Third segment; Quantitative Reasoning

The effective way to find information related to the GRE segments is to explain them in detail, but before this, let me defuse your confusion related to computer-based and written patterns.

The two additional methods of GRE examination

If any student chooses the computer-based assessment, they have to attempt an additional two segments; however, the written pattern carries only three segments. Moreover, the two segments are not scored, and either they don’t imprint any negative impact on your scores, but it will help you score excellent marks and has a remarkable effect on your assessment. The two segments are as follows;

Un-scored reasoning (no marks, but it isn’t easy to predict)

Research reasoning (no marking, but easy to perform)

Analytical writing reasoning

The main objective of adding this segment is to measure the student’s ability to add its ideas clearly and efficiently. The student needs to evaluate the problem, address its ideas through critical thinking, and answer the issues. This segment contains 60 minutes 30 minutes for each team’s written and computer-based GRE. And the scoring criteria for analytical reasoning are measured on the base of 0 to 6 and a half increment scores, and the mean score is 4.0.

Verbal reasoning

The observing and reasoning abilities are measured in this segment. The student was asked to perform reasons for incomplete information, recognize author intentions, and understand multiple meanings of sentences in the problems. Various minor and irrelevant issues will be highlighted to the student, and they have to give their conclusion from the discourse. It is possible if the students know how to structure their sentences and thoughts to achieve good marks. Seventy minutes are offered to solve the incomplete information; thirty-five minutes are given to answer the written assessment, and thirty minutes to answer the computer-based assessment.

Quantitative reasoning

It is attempted to analyze the student’s power of evaluating, analyzing, and solving quantitative problems with the help of mathematical models. Seventy-five are given, 35 minutes for the computer-delivered segment and 40 minutes for the written GRE segment.

Last words

I hope I have mentioned all the nitty-gritty information about the GRE examination. It will surely be going to benefit you throughout the process.