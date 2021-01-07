How Can DevNet Certification Help You Become a Cisco Application Developer

One must have a qualified certification for becoming a developer of applications. Cisco certified DevNet certification provides many technical and good skills along with knowledge about the development of software and how the professionalism of networking works. In order to get the certifications, there are two steps: one of them is to pass the DEVCOR 350-902 exam and then one must choose a concentration exam and clear I along with the first exam to get the certification.

Is the professional certification of Cisco for DevNet worthy?

When a person gets this certification, they get to know about how this certification enhances the technological skills and information about the maintenance and development of a software which is made on multiple platforms of Cisco. As mentioned, the above two certification exams must be passed to get this certification. One of them is the candidate choice exam and the other one is the 350 -901 exam. If a person wants to excel in the field of software and application development then this certification will make their position stronger and help them in being very successful.

The candidate will be able to use the platforms of Cisco to design and maintain applications on a very vivid level by getting this certification. They will be offered handsome jobs in this field as the demand of certified application and software developers is very high. This also improves your abilities and skills which will help you with the latest technology. There are many things a candidate gets a chance to learn about which include deployment automation and other software related technical information. They are enabled to use modern development tools which improve work quality and include modernization in it and also the Application Programming Interfaces of Cisco.

You can build a very successful career in this field by getting this certification. This certification is worth it because if you are a network automation engineer or an infrastructure developer or a solution architects or into writing programs making applications and software then this is the golden opportunity for you to make strong roots for your career as it will help you find and file your talents and put them to work which will benefit you in many good ways. certshouse has proved a complete guide to the process of getting the certification and the exams included in the concentration.

Essential cisco certified DevNet certification exams

Explained above each candidate has to pass two certification exams for getting the certification one of which is core exam

350-901 certification exam

One cannot get the certification without passing the DEVCOR 350-901 exam as it is the core exam it is based upon using APIs and Cisco core Platforms which are very important for working; building applications and software using the interface of Cisco. It tests the information and knowledge of the candidate about all the technical work of development and designing of software. skills are tested in the exam which may include the use of API infrastructure and application deployment and many more which are given in the preparation course of the exams.

Concentration exams

and there are eight concentration exams out of which you have to choose and attempt one if you pass both exams you will easily get the certification. You need to pass any one of these exams to get the certification you can choose on your own detailed explanation about the structure of these exams is given below

Following are the concentration exams

1. 300-735 exam

The SAUTO 300-735 experiments are used to assess the ability to incorporate safety-automated solutions. In this test you will be asked about concepts for programming, data structures, firewalls, Web, email, DNS, and cloud applications. Develop your knowledge to incorporate solutions for the security automation of Cisco to pass this concentration test for 90 minutes.

2. 300-835 exam

The Cisco Collaboration Solutions v1.0 review for automation and programming covers themes concerning automation Protocols, Python programming. The CLAUTO 300-835 checks the ability to incorporate applications automating Cisco platforms.

3. 300-915 exam

This 90-minute evaluation tests your expertise in the creation of IoT applications. You must improve your awareness of solutions production by using Cisco IoT and Edge platforms in order to pass DEVIOT 300-915 checking. Security issues, IoT data visualization will also be addressed in this examination.

4. 300-635 exam

DCAUTO 300-635 will show the knowledge of implementing automated Data Center solutions within 90 minutes. In this focus test of professional DevNet qualification even questions about automation and orchestration software will appear.

5. 300-535 exam

The SPAUTO 300-535 review uses the Cisco Service Provider Solutions v1.0 automation and programming topics. During this focus test for 90 minutes, you can test your expertise and ability to incorporate Cisco automation service provider solutions. Choose this focus test if you want to program OS, automation software and incorporate integrated solutions from service providers.

6. 300-910 exam

A 90-minute focus evaluation is carried out using Cisco IoT & Edge Platforms v1.0. It checks DevOps procedures comprehension. The success of the DEVOPS 300-910 exam validates your management know-how, automatic setup, DevOps solutions and procedures.

7. 300-920 exam

Awareness of Cisco Webex and Webex software would be useful to pass the DEVWBX 300-920 evaluation. This 90-minute focus review includes questions on Webex meetings, facilities, API base, compliance and management

8. 300-435 exam

The ENAUTO exam is a concentration exam which consists of 90 minutes of time and it is used to test the information on automated solutions about the automated tools which include programming of python, API and others.

Preparation of the certification exams

Before starting the preparation of the exam, the candidate must be aware about the syllabus and the content of the exam. All of this kind of information is provided by the main and official website of DevNet Professional certification they have all the information about the included exam topics, how to register for the certification exam and what are the policies

Why is getting this information important?

It is really important to acquire this knowledge to lead you in the right direction. One successful approach to take the core test is to schedule the modification of the Cisco DEVCOR 350-901 examination questions. Research questions of testing before taking the final test to prepare the focus exam of your choosing.

Formats of exam preparation material

There are two formats for the practice material provided

PDF

The one is in the form of PDF files which can easily be downloaded in your laptops, mobile phones and tablets or any electronic device of your choice. One can also get hand prints of the files so that they can prepare for the exam wherever and whenever they want.

Practice exam

There is a desktop practice exam provide with the preparation material which can help in better preparation as the user gets familiar with the environment of exam and also the practice exams help you keep a track of your mistakes and improve them so that the final exam is given with the best preparation