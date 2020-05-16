8 DIY Website Tips For Small Business Owners in 2020

No matter if you are a freelancer working on Fiverr or an owner of a small flower shop, the most crucial thing that you can – and should – do in order to secure the success of your company is to have a perfect, user-friendly website. But, if you are a beginner at having your own platform, you might be wondering what are some easy DIY tips that you can utilize.

If you found yourself in this situation, fear not, this article is here to help you. The text below is going to feature a list of 8 do-it-yourself tips for all small business owners. Of course, the things you choose will depend on your preferences, nonetheless, you should strongly consider implementing a least a few of the things mentioned below. Let’s take a closer look:

1. Your Domain Name Needs to Be Good

The domain name, more commonly referred to and known as the website address is usually the access point to your pages. It is extremely crucial that it has a good usability purpose, and of course, that it can be used for SEO – search engine optimization. Some of the things that you should consider include:

Make it Easy to Pronounce And Spell

By Keeping it Short, People Will Remember it

The Domain Extension Needs to Be Right

Avoid Adding Hyphens And/Or Numbers

Make The URL SEO-Friendly

2. You Must Buy A Secure Hosting Service With Great Customer Support

A host is basically a business that allows you to actually display your website on the Internet. You’ll need to connect the domain name you have chosen to the hosting provider, hence, allowing your users to access your address. These services can cost as little as $3 and it can go to $100, but, this will depend on the company you choose. If you want to see what web hosting services and Hebergement Site you can opt for, check out this page for more info.

3. Your Description Needs to Be Loud And Clear

There is no point in having a platform for displaying products if you do not tell people who you are, as well as what solutions you can offer to them. Ensure that you implement a banner on your homepage and additional ones that will visually represent your services and/or products. You should also implement an “About Us” page, where people will be able to read about your business in detail.

4. Be Careful What You Post

The pages should not be cluttered and messy, instead, it should be simple, easy to navigate, and user-friendly. The homepage will be the first thing people see, which is why you need to ensure that it features something interesting that might attract people to stay on it for longer. The graphics should not be flashy and there should be no sounds, especially since this can annoy people.

People are constantly worried about being scammed online and one of the ways that you can completely be transparent is if you leave your contact information. So, consider adding your business telephone number, the address of your physical store (if you have it), an email address, as well as links to your social media pages. Additionally, you should place it where users can see it right away or you can even create a specific page where you’ll display this information.

Social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are the most powerful tools that you can use – and they are also completely free! By doing so, you can gain new customers and followers, especially since you can display links on these platforms. Also, it offers your clients an additional way of contacting you, hence, ensure that you feature your social media accounts too.

7. It Needs to Be Compatible With Smartphones

We might forget our wallet and jacket at home, but, we never forget our smartphones. In fact, people all over the world use their phones every day for accessing a wide range of applications, as well as websites. This is exactly why it needs to be compatible with smartphones.

This means that it needs to be able to load on tablets and phones, it needs to be compatible with a wide range of screen sizes and devices, and it should definitely load quickly. If it does not, it might cause people to simply close your website and search for a company that offers the same service, but has a platform that they can access through their phones.

8. Building Trust And a Loyal Audience

The most important thing that you should do is to implement a section where you’ll display all the reviews, experiences, and testimonials of your clients. Most individuals feel more comfortable if they can first read the reviews, especially if they are a first-time user. You might also want to consider adding links to other review websites where your services and/or products were featured.

Bonus Tip – High-Quality Content is Crucial

Imagine you are the customer, would you be comfortable with purchasing a product from a website that has low-quality content? Probably not. This is why it is important for you to focus on the quality of your content. Now, this does not only mean that your pictures need to be perfect but, the videos and text you post as well.

This means that you might want to consider investing money into buying a professional camera or you can choose to hire a professional photographer that will produce incredible videos and pictures. Keep in mind that the text you post needs to be grammatically correct and shorter, especially since no one wants to read a description of a product that is two pages long.

Conclusion

As you can see, there is actually a wide range of easy DIY tips and tricks that you can choose to implement on your website. Not only will they improve the speed of your site, but, most of them will offer user-friendly features that your customers will love. So, now that you know what you should do, do not waste any more of your time. Instead, opt for several tips from above and improve the condition of your website right away!