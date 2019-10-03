Do Amino Acid Supplements Really Help In Muscle Mass Building?

753 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Building muscle mass is an intensive task that will require a combination of resistance, nutrition and proper supplementation. Taking supplements to lose weight or add muscle helps for better results from your exercise routine.

The right supplements, like Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy, can improve your physical performance as you perform resistance training while also stimulating muscle growth. In recent times, amino acids or BCAA supplements are increasingly being widely used within the fitness and bodybuilding communities. For more information about Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy BCAA. Click here and check details.

Learn whether taking amino acids can boost your muscle-building efforts here below.

What are Amino Acids?

Amino acids are the essential organic elements that combine and form proteins. The work of amino acids is making protein to help in breaking down food, repairing body tissue, grow and perform a myriad of other essential bodily functions. They can also work as a body’s energy source.

While there are many types of amino acids, only a small number of them are necessary for protein synthesis and formation of new muscles. Most of them can be easily synthesized in the body using other compounds from your diet. However, some nine amino acids must be added via supplements for losing weight or building muscle.

The nine essential BCAAs are isoleucine, leucine, histidine, methionine, threonine, valine, tryptophan, lysine and phenylalanine. Some products, such as the Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy, even provide up to 14 types of beneficial essential and nonessential amino acids.

How Amino Acids Help in Building Muscle

Boost Muscle Growth

One way in which an amino acid supplement can benefit you is by increasing muscle growth. The BCAAS activate specific pathways within your body that stimulate the formation of muscles.

Participants in a recent study were given amino acids supplements after a resistant training workout. They experienced over 20% improvement in protein synthesis within their muscles compared to other participants that only consumed the placebo drink.

However, it is critical to note that the protein synthesis benefits of BCAAs are roughly half of what you can get from taking whey protein. So, it is best to combine amino acids with other supplements like whey to get optimal muscle-building results.

Limit Breakdown of Protein

Dieting and using fat burning pills can cause significant muscle breakdown. When you are leaner, you are likely to lose your skeletal muscles as your body tries to harder to retain its fat stores. The side effect of that is that your body turns to muscles meet its energy requirements.

Increasing BCAAs in your body by taking Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy helps to limit the breakdown of protein in the body. The BCAAs also reduce the levels of mRNA being produced, further limiting protein breakdown.

For muscle mass building, it is clear that reducing breakdown and increasing synthesis will lead to either muscle building or maintenance.

Minimize Fatigue

Using amino acids supplements for losing weight and gaining muscle may even help you to have a better workout. BCAAs reduce serotonin production in the brain.

Serotonin typically rises when you work out, and they can leave you feeling more fatigued. That means you will not push your workout session as hard.

By limiting serotonin production, amino acids can ensure you work longer and harder. That way, you are assured of more muscle-building improvements at the end of your workout.

Conclusion

Amino acid supplements like Optimum Nutrition Amino Energy have lots of benefits to offer for muscle building. They support the essential muscle synthesis, minimize protein breakdown and even ensure you have a productive time at the gym. But always take consult with your nutritionist or gp if you are not sure of what supplement you should be taking.