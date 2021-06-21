How Much Is an Electric Scooter for Adults?

Means of transportation around the city have changed during the last decade or so and it seems like there are always new ways to move about. While cars and public transport are still dominant, more and more people are opting for something smaller, more maneuverable, and easier to store. Bicycles and motorcycles are the obvious solutions, but they have been around for decades and there are those looking for novelty over tradition. Well, if you are a fan of technology and need a new way to go around your city quickly and in a fun and modern way, an electric scooter is the right choice for you.

You know exactly what we mean as they are hardly a new thing on the market anymore. These scooters have been around for more than a few years and numerous improvements and upgrades in their technology have happened. Best of all, everyone is riding them and there are now even laws and regulations since they have been widely adopted by all age groups and social backgrounds. With that being said, how much should a working adult set aside for such a gadget and what are the average prices for adult size e-scooters? In this article we tackle this question and talk about the best options for you on the market.

How Much Should You Spend?

Just like with other things, the price range greatly varies between the budget and high-end models. Therefore, you can spend anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand. Of course, not everyone wants or needs such an expensive electronic scooter and most customers settle for more affordable options. When you are still evaluating which one to buy, it more important to find a scooter that will satisfy all of your needs and not just worry about the price. The price tag is usually one of the deciding factors but other, more practical things should really drive your decision.

If you need help determining the value of the scooter to you and your family, and therefore thinking about the right amount to spend, maybe you should think about what it will mean to have it. For example, are your children going to ride it as well? Do you want them to? How often will you be using it and how much will your life be easier with it? If your neighborhood and city friendly towards such alternative means of transport, and are there safe routes you can take to work? Such things are crucial to think about and will probably help you decide.

Lastly, we should mention what to look for in a scooter. These are things that should exist in your mind as you picture the ideal scooter and deal with the sturdiness, safety, design, and overall properties of the scooter. It has to be well-lit for other people in traffic to notice you. There should be a strong enough motor inside as well as a battery that gives you a few hours of runtime at least. Finally, the wheels have to be above average because they are the only thing separating you from the ground.

Best Adult Models to Consider

Now that you are more familiar with how to choose the right scooter for you and what to look for, it is time to talk about the prices and check out the best offer currently available on the market.

1. Kaabo Mantis 8

The popular brand KaaboUsa has one of the best electric scooters for adults available right now. It is available in two colors, red and black, and it has a price tag of $1,099. The range you get on a full battery is 25 miles, which is simply amazing when compared to the competition and their models in the same range. Top speed is 25 Mph and there are 500 W dual motors with the maximum power output of 2200 W. Basically, this is one of the most powerful electric scooters for commuters and the perfect option for urban explorers. The battery is 48 V 13 AH lithium-ion which takes 3 hours to fully charge. This scooter can climb up to 20 degrees and has a maximum load of 264 lbs. The frame is made of aluminum alloy and it is a single piece. The soft-ride dual suspension guarantees a smooth and comfortable ride and the strong and thick tires allow more stability. The front part folds and allows for easier storage and carrying. Speaking off carrying, it weighs 53 lbs.

2. Unagi Model One

For around the same price as the Mantis 8, you can get this minimalist e-scooter that only weighs 26.5 pounds. It is much less powerful though as its dual motors are only 250 W, and therefore the max speed is 15 Mph. The range is average, 15 miles, and the max rider weight supported sits at 275 pounds. Although it has a sleek design and a clear display, it is much less exciting than the previous model we discussed. It is also rougher to ride, less powerful, and less durable, while costing almost the same. For those who do not need for increased performance it may prove like a good solution.

3. Segway Ninebot Kickscooter Max

The creators of the original Segway probably had no idea that something like the electric scooter would take the world by storm years after their breakthrough two-wheel vehicle. Now of course, they are a part of the e-scooter game and here is one of their best models. It is powered by a 350 W rear-wheel drive motor and has a 42 V 2.9 A battery that takes 6 hours to charge. It supports up to 22 pounds and has an incredible range of 40 miles. The top speed you can reach on it is 18.6 Mph, better than average, and the scooter itself weighs 41.2 pounds. It is foldable, like the rest of them, and quite comfy to ride. For a price tag of just under $600, it is a great option whatever you need it for, especially long distances.

4. Swagtron Swagger 5 Elite – $330, 27.5 lbs., 18 Mph, 11-mile range, 320-pound support, budget option

5. Apollo Explore – $1,300, 52 lbs., 31 Mph, 34-mile range, 265-pound support, 1000 W rear-wheel drive, best for those looking for speed