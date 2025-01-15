Empowering Women in Healthcare

Women in healthcare face a unique challenge. They fill the majority of healthcare occupations, serving in a wide variety of important roles and making significant contributions on a daily basis. Yet, when credit is given for successful programs and groundbreaking initiatives, women are often left out of the picture.

“The imbalance is undeniably true and creates a complex environment where the contributions of women are essential to operational success yet are often undervalued or, at times, overlooked entirely,” says Lindsay Dymowski, President of Centennial Pharmacy Services.

“This dynamic is a lived reality for many women in the industry, including myself. Women are often at the helm of building out programs, creating the groundwork for new initiatives, or developing services that directly enhance patient care. However, despite doing much of the foundational work, many women find that their contributions are gradually sidelined as the projects gain momentum — often co-opted by male counterparts who ultimately take the credit.”

Dymowski’s career has given her a front-row seat for witnessing the imbalance in healthcare. In addition to serving as the president of a company that drives successful pharmacies, launches collaborative provider programs, and gets the attention of payers, she is also the co-founder and principal of a pharmacy management company that supports community pharmacies and health systems. In addition, she currently sits on several boards committed to the advancement of the practice of pharmacy.

“In my own career, I’ve seen these dynamics play out repeatedly,” she shares. “I’ve witnessed and experienced how women are chosen to spearhead initiatives, only to see their influence wane as their ideas are systematically redirected by those more concerned with asserting authority than advancing the collective mission.

Such dynamics create an environment that limits women’s career advancement, reduces their visibility in critical decision-making, and fosters a workplace culture where achievements are minimized and voices are drowned out.”

Patients suffer when women aren’t given a voice

Dymowski believes women working in healthcare are not the only ones who suffer from the imbalance in the industry. Patients are also affected by the lack of diversity at the leadership level the industry continues to foster.

“Women bring perspectives that prioritize not only the clinical side of healthcare but also emphasize patient-centered care, empathy, and a holistic approach,” she explains. “These qualities are invaluable in medicine, where understanding the full context of a patient’s life — such as their social, mental, and familial needs — is just as important as their medical needs.

In settings where women’s voices are underrepresented, there’s a significant risk of blind spots and biases that disproportionately affect populations requiring the highest levels of support, including the aging and those with chronic conditions.”

Dymowski points to long-term care pharmacy at home, which is one of her areas of expertise, as an example of the value women’s perspectives bring to patient care. Long-term care pharmacy at home involves supporting patients with complex needs in a home setting, a model that relies on comprehensive care coordination, emotional support, and adherence to personalized treatment plans.

Dymowski has seen that women, as primary caregivers, are naturally attuned to the fine details of patient support, often focusing on communication, emotional health, and small changes in patient behavior that might indicate broader issues. Systems that remove women’s voices from leadership in that area create a tendency for decisions to focus on logistical or cost-related aspects, overlooking the individualized needs of patients and leading to unintended gaps in care.

“Ultimately, when the voices of women are missing, the quality of care can become less inclusive, less responsive, and less adaptable to the diverse needs of patients,” Dymowski says.

“Achieving gender balance in healthcare leadership is about much more than representation; it’s about enriching the decision-making process to address patient care comprehensively.

When we create space for women’s insights at the top, healthcare becomes more attuned to the full spectrum of patient needs, improving not only health outcomes but also the lived experience of care.”

Allies play a key role in amplifying women’s voices

While ascending to positions of power is not easy for women in today’s healthcare industry, Dymowski believes there are steps women can take to improve their standing and amplify their voices. Connecting with experienced mentors is one practice she believes can be empowering.

“Building a network of mentors and allies who genuinely support and advocate for your growth is crucial,” Dymowski says. “Mentorship is not simply about guidance; it opens doors, facilitates connections, and provides a model for success that can be inspiring and transformative.

Having mentors who advocate for one’s contributions can empower women to navigate organizational dynamics more effectively, build confidence, and feel supported in sharing their ideas.”

Dymowski has experienced firsthand how empowering it can be to have mentors and allies provide support with your best interests at heart. She points to her family, who taught her to prioritize people over profits, and a small number of industry professionals who recognized her passion and promise.

“For many, genuine supporters who open doors and create space for a woman’s voice to be heard can be elusive,” Dymowski admits. “But I believe it only takes one person to change the trajectory of your career — someone who recognizes your value and takes action to support it.”

Dymowski also encourages women to embrace and stand firm in their expertise, confidently sharing their insights and contributions. She has found it to be vital for women to bring their full selves to the table, to resist downplaying their input, and to actively affirm their worth.

“Ultimately, for women in healthcare, it’s about embracing one’s full value and building a support system that reinforces the belief that their contributions matter,” she says.

“Whether through formal mentorship, allies in leadership, or the invaluable lessons from family and personal experience, these elements come together to shape resilient, impactful leaders who are prepared to create meaningful change.”

A more inclusive future must be relentlessly pursued

While Dymowski sees promising signs of change, such as an increase in support networks, mentorship programs, and initiatives focused on women’s career development, she believes there is still a long way to go before women are given the credit they are due in the healthcare space.

In her experience, there are still too many institutions where leadership is anything but inclusive, and collaboration is replaced by competition, sidelining the very qualities that make healthcare effective.

“If we want to create a healthcare industry that values inclusivity, partnership, and patient-centered care, we need to be active participants in shaping that future,” Dymowski says.

“We have to be relentless in advocating for change, seizing every opportunity to bring our perspectives forward, and supporting other women along the way. This work isn’t easy, but by leaning into it together, we can create a future that reflects our values and better serves everyone — patients, providers, and communities alike.”