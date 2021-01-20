How to Choose the Right Envelopes for Your Direct Mail Campaign – 2021 Guide

2020 is already behind us, and 2021 has already arrived and is ongoing. We forget about all the old events and give the new year a new chance to fix everything. So every individual or company started making plans at the end of the previous year that they want to implement this year and realize them according to the projections that have been made. That is why the teams have already gathered and are working hard to bring what they were preparing last year to reality in this new year and, of course, for everything to result and be reflected successfully.

For each plan to be implemented it is necessary to devise a process through which the whole idea will be brought to light. Such a process is called a campaign. What exactly is a campaign? The campaign is a concept that through a detailed plan made in advance with the help of communication tools tries to present the changes and news to people or companies. So a plan is made which states exactly when, where, and how the thing will be presented. You can choose between electronic communication in which with the help of the power of the Internet and mass media we will address the audience or directly by phone, direct communication, surveys or by direct communication by mail which is increasingly receiving of popularity lately.

Direct mail communication is becoming an increasingly popular option when communicating during campaigns, but also in general. It is especially emphasized in the moments when we send something by express mail, which quickly delivers the item to the address. Apart from the promotional aspect, this type of communication via direct mail is also used for carrying letters, gifts, cards, business correspondence, and many other things. And for all this to arrive in the specific form in which it went, it is necessary to choose an appropriate envelope that will manage to protect the object of dispatch in its original form and figure, say from www.bestbuyenvelopes.uk in an analysis of the delivery of letters and the form in which they arrive, which are otherwise producers of quality envelopes for every purpose.

For that reason, it is necessary to always find an envelope that will be able to deliver the shipment in the right way and the right condition. If you are in doubt, do not worry anymore because we bring you a detailed explanation on how to choose the right envelope for the shipment you are sending.

If you are sending a letter with a note then choose a white envelope with a window or without a window, but specify the note

White envelopes are usually intended for communication from a business perspective or for delivering letters from institutions, companies, and other organizations to individuals. Eventually, if it comes to private companies, they can be colored. What is important? It is important if the communication is official or if it is something official, confidential, or private to be delivered in a white envelope. If the recipient is indicated on the letter, then a white envelope with a window is taken and the sheet is folded into three equal parts and the page on which the recipient’s name and address are written must come to the window so that the postman can read it. If it is a private communication then choose an envelope that is windowless so that the data or content is not visible and make sure that it is made of thicker paper through which you can not see anything written in the letter.

If you are sending something that is fragile, choose an envelope with air bubbles

Sometimes we need to send something that is fragile, which is small and can be sent in an envelope. The boxes are too big and are never an option for that reason, but also because the postage is more expensive for them. For that reason, it is necessary to choose an envelope with air balloons. This is the best solution because the shipment will arrive in its original condition. This is because inside the air bubbles absorb any pressure exerted from the outside and protect the object of dispatch. It is a great option for any fragile item, so you do not need to think about whether the item will break during transport or whether it will be sufficiently protected.

If you are sending a shipment in rainy places or during the rainy season then choose an envelope made of metal foil

If you are sending an important document that should never be in front of the water, then choose an envelope made of metal foil. It is made with the help of special technology that connects the metal foil well enough and precisely that does not allow the object of dispatch to come in any contact with even the smallest drop of water. Ideal for times when you need to send something in the rainy season or when you need to send something during the rainy or snowy seasons.

Send a card, greeting card, or invitation in a colorful envelope

Are you preparing for a party and you need to invite guests? A big holiday is approaching and you want to send a greeting to someone? Do you miss someone close to you and want to greet them with a card or postcard? In that case, do it in style. Choose one of the interesting colorful envelopes that give charm to your gesture and make it even better and more interesting. Give a nice touch to what you do and surprise the recipients.

Taking care of the environment also means using recycled paper

Every day we hear so much talk about environmental protection, and of course, that is quite right. We need to take care of every possible way, even using recycled paper and recycled paper envelopes. If you are sending a document or letter, it would be better to do it in such a design and construction, because that way you prove that you also care for a better and cleaner planet.

Each purpose requires its own appropriate solution. So we have offered you all the solutions for each purpose, so you will not need to wonder anymore when sending your next important shipment. Follow the instructions we have given you, choose the appropriate workmanship when choosing an envelope, and all you have to do is paste the stamp and send it to the destination.