Envelopes are widely used even today in the digital era. Envelopes are very important for any business because they offer customers and associate’s a “professional” way of communication. But the use of envelopes is many, and the industry has expanded a lot since the early days. The types and styles of envelopes are endless, and they can be made from quite a few types of materials.

But not to waste too much of your precious time, let’s find out all the types and styles of envelopes.

1. Regular Envelopes

Regular envelopes are the most basic of envelopes that can come with a diagonal, center, or side seam construction with a closed face. Regular envelopes are open-sided when its flap opens along the regular dimension. However, if the flap opens on the short side, then the envelope is termed open.

2. Window Envelopes

Window envelopes come with a permit enclosure material so that you can see through the envelope. These types of envelopes are usually used for invoices, promotional mailing, or when the bills come.

3. Business Reply Envelopes

These types of envelopes can be usually obtained at your local post office and they can come in eighter 6 and ¾ or 9 inches in size. They are frequently used for business reply mail permits and the permit holder guarantees first-class postage and fees on all returns.

4. Booklet Envelopes

Booklet envelopes are the most used type of envelopes in today’s world. They come with a side seam that opens on the long dimension. Booklet envelopes come in a variety of sizes and can be designed with windows for machine insertion. These types of envelopes are most commonly used for promotional purposes when the sender requires the maximum advertising space possible.

5. Large Catalog Envelopes

As the name says, large catalog envelopes are used to mail catalogs, merchandise, and other bulky items. This type of envelope comes with a center or side seam that is heavily gummed to ensure maximum protection. They can be made from a variety of different materials such as kraft papers and lightweight Tyvek.

6. Wallet Flap Envelopes

The wallet flap envelop is a highly versatile option for senders that allows you extra space to print promotion or order information on or underneath the flap. This type of envelope comes with a study side seam construction that allows the sending of bulkier items as well. They are mostly used to send order forms, checks, questionnaires, etc.

7. Bangtail Envelopes

Yet another highly versatile type of envelope is the bangtail envelope. It comes with a tear-off inner flap panel that might also be used as an order form. The inner flap panel can also be used to send coupons, mini billboards, promotional merchandise, or special response solicitation.

8. Baronial Envelopes

The baronial envelope is considered a more formal envelope that comes with a deep, pointed, flap. These types of envelopes are mostly used to send invitations, greeting cards, and announcements. They are a more traditional choice that comes in white, cream, and natural shades only.