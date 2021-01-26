Essa Merchant Bringing in a Celebration of 25+ Years

The year was 1996, and then began the journey in the telecom industry of a man named Essa Ismail Merchant, who gave birth to a distinguished brand called ‘Advanced Computers and Mobiles India Private Ltd’. Twenty-five years down the line, Advanced Group is now regarded as a legacy name and Mr. Essa Merchant is now regarded as an industry veteran, loved and respected by all. This article looks to explore the life journey of Advanced Group’s founder and managing director and glances upon the vicissitudes of the telecommunication industry through his eyes.

So how did someone who began with just some cash from his dad now become a well-known name within the industry?

It involves several years of hard work, constant adaptation, persistence, and a killer distribution strategy that made his brand name well-known through all major parts of the globe. The story goes like this: Mr. Essa Merchant set his foot into the industry with pager phones, back then, he says, they were all the rage and every person wanted one for them, hence he saw an opportunity and took it upon himself to take a part of the market share. Only now he needed something to stand apart from his peers, and so came forth his master plan – last mile deliveries at lightning speed.

Back in the days in a world before Zomato and Swiggy, and far ahead of Dominos’ 30-minute delivery, this plan was an instant success. His team of exceptional bikers delivered as promised – made his stock reach from the warehouse to any retail shop that needed them faster than any of his peers could. Mr. Essa Merchant went one step ahead and published this new delivery system on several classified ads. The word flew through every brick and mortar shop and soon Advanced Group was the first option many retailers considered for their deliveries.

But his success didn’t stop there. With his delivery model right in place, and the introduction of the then-latest feature and flip phones, Essa Merchant was ready for a new wave of success. Brands that were planning on entering the Indian market now wanted to tie hands with him and Advanced Group owing to the brand’s stunning success and established delivery system. And it is because of this that Advanced Group now boasts about its pan-India network, offline and online distribution channels and key partnerships with established brands like Blackberry, Meizu, Alcatel, HTC, Lenovo, Philips, Motorola, LG, and many more.

And what sorts of vicissitudes, and ups and downs has this industry shown Mr. Essa Ismail Merchant and his brand Advanced Group?

Well, Mr. Essa Merchant says he’s extremely grateful for the lessons this industry has given him. Rather, he says, if he were to sit and name all of the advantages and opportunities he’s had or the wonderful kind people he’s met along the way, and the support he’s had, we would probably need another interview just to cover just those details. But he says if there’s one thing he’d change about the industry it’s just how erratic it is, you always have to always stay two steps ahead of your competition to make your mark, and it is not even just about the competition, the trends are just continuously shifting in the telecom business! But looking at the plethora of certificates and awards he has hanging on his wall, and the name he’s created for himself in the industry, we doubt if he’s ever had the slightest problem in always being two steps ahead!

So what does he have to say about the future of mobile phone distribution?

Mr. Essa Merchant says he’s a huge fan of the Omni-channel trend and has been a faithful believer ever since some time now. And what is Omni-channel distribution? Omni-channel is simply a happy marriage between the online and offline channels. Information, data and services through both channels is systematically integrated into your software system. You have sales services, product portfolios, financial services, as well as exclusive offers, products and deals – all available through a click of a button or through a visitation at a store. Your offline stores have just the same advantages as your online marketplace.

He says that it is his aim to bring progress to this industry with Omni-channel distribution strategy and hence, he plans to take Advance Group in this direction by strengthening and re-aligning trade solutions for my customers in a way that best benefits them. In fact, adaptation of the Omni-channel distribution strategy is something that has been on my mind since the past few years or so. But the most important reason he believes why Omni-channel is important is because it allows for a better growth of the distribution business in such a seamless way that the next generation is bound to expect it from us and from many other industries!

Speaking of Omni channel trade, we had a rising doubt that this distribution genius would have more intel, advice and lessons to share with us, and he did! Mr. Essa Merchant, who after 25+ years has taken a step back to sit and realize about the brand’s success story, fondly remarks on the lessons this journey has taught him, the experiences it has given him, and the people it has introduced to him. For this, he says, he is eternally grateful, and for the same, he wishes to give back to the people and the industry that loved and supported him so much through his blog-site, EssaMerchant.com, where he shares his industry insights, life’s advices, and debates, discusses and engages his readers on the many thoughts, perceptions, prospects and lessons these 25+ years in the industry have provided him with.

He highly encourages that you give it a read, and if you ever agree or disagree with what he says that he’s always up for a friendly chat with his viewers, readers and followers. So, head over to EssaMerchant.com to check what the hype is all about, and see for yourself what does this industry genius have in store for us!