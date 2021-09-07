Exciting Games To Play During Fall

Many casino games have become firm favorites over the years. This is down to the fact that most of them are easy to learn, you can play a lot of them online, and obviously, there is a chance you could win some money.

Slots are always a winner amongst casual players, visit BetMGM for a few options. However, there are several others that you should try. These are the best casino games that you should play this Fall.

Blackjack

Blackjack has been the go-to game for many people for as long as anyone can remember. It’s not hard to see why either; it is straightforward to learn, the odds are favorable, and you can play it in person or online.

The game is easy to understand, you get dealt two cards face down, and the dealer gets dealt two with one card face up. All you have to do is reach 21, the combined number of the values on the cards you have been dealt.

Blackjack can also be played at the casino or online. Real-time Blackjack games have skyrocketed in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic. Real Blackjack dealers and tables are live-streamed to your computer or phone, and you can play or leave at any time.

Craps

On the surface, Craps seems like a game that is relatively difficult to understand, let alone win at. However, like most games, there is a way to play casually. The basics are pretty straightforward, and you will pick them up in no time.

You are essentially betting on the outcome of a dice throw. The shooter (the person throwing the dice) has their first throw, known as the “come out throw.” If this throw equals 7 or 11, those who bet on the pass line automatically win.

If the dice equals 2, 3, or 12, those who bet on the pass line automatically lose. If any other number is thrown, the shooter must then match that number on their next throw. If they roll a seven before rolling this new number, they lose, and the next shooter takes their place.

What is so appealing about Craps is that you can take part just by betting on the pass line. You don’t have to roll yourself, but make yourself eligible to throw by placing this bet, meaning you can jump into the action and try your hand.

Poker

A classic in the casino and online, Poker has been played by casual and professional gamblers for ages. Once again, the basics of the game are easy to learn, with the actual skill coming in when you play against other players.

However, most casinos have video Poker tables where you play against the computer and choose many poker types. You can play the classic 5-card Draw, Texas Hold Em’, Stud, and numerous others.

5-card Draw is probably the easiest to pick up if you haven’t played poker before. You get dealt five cards, you decide how many you want to keep and throw away, and your thrown away cards are then replaced with new ones. You then make your hand out of the five cards you have.

Online Poker

Online poker is another game that has always been popular. It is easily accessible, can fit into any budget, and appeals to professionals and casual players alike. Online poker is also the closest thing you can get to playing a real game at a real table.

Most gambling websites offer many online poker games and tournaments, as well as a variety of prizes. There are also tables for people who want to spend as little as possible and just have fun, and tables for more experienced players who want to up the ante.

Slots

Slots are the quintessential casino game, and they are also the easiest to play and to learn. Winning at the slots is simple, match up the symbols on the screen in the way the game wants you to.

Slots also have the most variety compared to other games. You have penny slots, high-stakes slots, machines that just require you to match symbols, machines that have mini-games built-in, and everything in between.

The most attractive aspect of slots has to be that you can play with the change in your pocket or with a few hundred bucks that you might have. There is also a wide variety of prizes to be won, money, cars and holidays can all be found as prizes depending on where you play. It just depends on what you want to do.

Baccarat

Baccarat, like Craps, seems confusing on the surface, but a few minutes of learning and you will quickly get the hang of it. In simple terms, you are betting on the outcome of either your hand, the dealer’s hand, or a tie.

You first have to learn the value of each card in a game. Face cards and tens are worth 0, cards 2-9 are worth their face value and Aces are worth 1. Nine is the highest score your hand can reach and is, therefore, the goal.

Before any cards are dealt, bets are placed on either the dealer or the player. The dealer and player then get their two cards; they win if either has a hand that totals 8 or 9. The game is essentially played one-on-one between you and the dealer.

Baccarat is similar to Blackjack, as you are trying to reach a particular number, but different because you can bet on who will win. You get your head around the game fairly quickly once you have played a few rounds.