What To Expect In A Commercial Move

Are you a business owner that’s looking to move to a new location to fit your growing business? Do you need to ensure that all of your equipment is moved efficiently? If so, you need to learn all that you can about what to expect during a commercial move.

The experience will depend on which route you take. If you try to do it yourself, there could be many potential bumps and costly mistakes along the way.

See below for an in-depth guide on what to expect during a commercial move and the best commercial moving tips that you should be implementing.

Hire a Commercial Moving Company

It’s like the adage goes, “If you want a job done correctly, then you need experience on your side.” That’s certainly true when it comes to performing a commercial move.

Why? Because commercial moves aren’t an everyday occurrence. While many businesses end up moving from one rental property to the next, very few know how to perform the move as safely and efficiently as possible.

At the end of the day, you have one goal: move your business without affecting its operations. You don’t want your company’s commercial move to hinder your clients, sales, or lead generation. Therefore, the move has to be done quickly.

You need to be out of your current location and into your new one seemingly overnight.

That’s why you need to hire a commercial moving company to fulfill this need. Only they have the experience, network, and resources to get the job done right. They’ll ensure a safe delivery for all of your items, placing them in the hands of their professionally-trained moving crew. Be sure to visit this website to keep reading up on commercial movers.

Without hiring a professional company, you risk making some errors that will cost you thousands of dollars, such as dropping expensive equipment.

Move During the Weekend

Before you make plans to move your company, make sure to take a hard look at your business operations. When can you perform the commercial move that will have the least effect on your customers and business model? For most businesses, the answer is the weekend.

Fortunately for you, commercial moving companies work on the weekends! It will be easy to reserve a time to pull off your move as quickly and efficiently as possible.

You’ll also want to consider the logistics of your move. How close is the new office to your current one? Is your current or new office in a downtown area? If so, then you should plan for a delay or two due to traffic.

It’s well worth it to wait for a weekend to move if your schedule allows for it. Just because you get the keys to the new office on a Tuesday doesn’t mean you have to move in right then. It’s worth it (from a cost-efficiency perspective) to wait until the following weekend to make the move.

Give Yourself Peace of Mind

A move of any kind—commercial or residential—is one of the most stressful situations you’ll go through. In fact, studies and polls have shown that moving is more stressful than situations like becoming a parent or getting a divorce. It shouldn’t be taken lightly.

Thankfully, you can put this responsibility in the hands of trained professionals. It is important to select a company with abundant experience. Also, have in mind that it isn’t the same if your company needs the movers to carry computers for you, or you are moving your entire garage. But, the best companies in the business will have a solution for all of your requirements.

Far too many business owners give themselves added stress when trying to perform a move on their own. They put expensive equipment in the hands of their workers (who aren’t trained in packing and moving), rather than a professional that would handle them with care. Here are a few questions you can ask yourself to see if hiring a commercial moving company is right for you:

Do I have expensive equipment that needs to be moved?

Do I have all of the necessary moving equipment needed to move my company efficiently?

Can I guarantee that I’ll be 100-percent moved in by Monday morning?

Do I need to have my office ready for business the very next day?

Hiring commercial movers will make this stressful process out of your hands. That way, you can focus on your business operations and leave the moving responsibilities to the professionals!

Look for a High-Quality Service

The title of this article is “What to Expect in a Commercial Move”. The answer depends on the route you take. If you chose to turn it into a DIY project, then you can expect monumental stress, a few setbacks, and for the process to take longer than you’d anticipated.

However, if you choose to hire professional movers, then you can expect a quick and pain-free commercial move. Most companies offer a variety of services and those include:

Packing Services

Cleaning Services

Junk Removal

Professional Customer Service

Trained Moving Professionals

It is important to start every commercial move the same way: with a detailed plan. You should sit with the people from the company you hired to gameplan a date, time, and the logistics of your move. Another important thing is the budget, in most cases, estimated costs can be specified by the movers even on the very first call.

After a detailed plan has been devised, you will be getting more info on how everything will be done. For example, while you might not have a piano in your office, there might be a bulky, priceless item that needs to be handled with care.

Hire the best company for Your Commercial Move

Now that you have seen an in-depth guide on what to expect with a commercial move, be sure to give yourself a pain-free process by hiring commercial movers.