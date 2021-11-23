How Common Is a False Positive HPV Test?

According to the reports, about 30 percent of the people get a false positive report for their test. The consequences of these false-positive tests result in further processes. Because if someone is tested false positive that person will then go for unnecessary follow-up procedures. This also includes a biopsy.

About HPV test

HPV is for Human Papillomavirus test, which will detect human papillomavirus in your body. This virus can cause abnormal cell growth in the cervical region and genital warts. In the worst-case scenario, you might even get cervical cancer. Therefore, if you are having any problem in your cervical region, you should go see a doctor. Do not wait for the disease to spread and become life-threatening.

Availability of the test

Although this test is for the genital area but is only available for women till now. However, that does not mean that men do not carry the human papillomavirus. They can also get that virus and can transmit it to their sex partner.

Why it is done

Firstly, this is not the first test that you will undergo. If you are having some issues in your cervical area, you will go see a doctor. Your doctor will recommend a Pap test. This will detect the presence of any abnormal cell growth. It specifically determines the ASCUS (which is the Atypical Squamous Cells of Undetermined Significance).

Afterward, if you are in your 30s or older and are having this ASCUS, your doctor will suggest the HPV test.

And one more thing, you cannot determine whether you have cervical cancer or not with this test. There are different types of this virus. The ones that are responsible for causing cancer are numbers 16 and 18. So if the test detects the presence of viruses 16 and 18, you are more likely to have cancer too. Thus, you will get your next test recommendation accordingly.

Note

If you are under the age of 30, this test won’t be of much help to you. Therefore, the doctor might not recommend it, if you are younger. And also, you do not need to worry about getting cervical cancer if you are a few years younger than being in yours 30s.

If you are thinking that you have got the virus and it might become cancerous if you do not get the treatment on time, do not worry too much. It takes around 10 years and sometimes even more for the development of cancerous cells. So if you are having any cervical issues, you can visit your doctor regularly.

Risk of getting a false positive report

There is a high probability of you getting a false positive report for your test after the screening. A false positive report will tell you a high risk of the presence of HPV when it is not. However, the doctor won’t recommend treatment right away. He will ask you to go through a biopsy. Or you can also have to go through other procedures like Colposcopy.

Likewise, there is also a risk of getting a false negative test report. This will show you little to no signs of the virus while you are infected. In this case, you might relax and the disease will eventually become serious.

In both cases, a false report is unhealthy for your mental and physical health. For the first case, you will remain under a lot of stress that you are suffering from such a disease. On the other hand, a false negative report will make your body suffer from the consequence because you won’t be able to get the treatment on time.

What causes a false positive test?

There are certain reasons that increase the chance of you getting a false-positive test report. These include;

You recently had some vaginal infection Your cervix suffered some trauma due to intercourse, tampons or douching If you had taken some birth control pills

It has been found that women who take birth control pills are likely to get a false positive report. The presence of these chemicals affects the test results. Therefore, if you have recently taken something like that, make sure you inform your doctor. Furthermore, you should take at least 2 or 3 tests with an interval.

Moreover, you also need to make sure that you do not undergo any of these things. So you should avoid sexual intercourse and the use of birth control pills. Furthermore, if you have any vaginal infection, you need to treat it first. These practices will allow you to avoid getting a false test report.

Any preparations that you need to know of?

Of course, if you are worried that you might have got the HPV, you should take care afterward. You do not want to infect others, right? Therefore, make sure to distance yourself from your sex parent until you get your reports.

Moreover, although you do not need to make some special preparations for the test but here are certain things;

Make sure to not have intercourse at least 2 days before the test. In addition to this, you should also avoid any vaginal medicines, jells and creams and also spermicidal foams. And try not to use them for at least two days before carrying out the test. Make sure you are free from your periods because it might affect the results. So get your appointment after your period ends.

If you take these factors into account, you are likely to get the right report. However, you still need to get the test done by at least 2 labs.