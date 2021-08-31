Fashion Tips: Guide on How to Look Fabulous in Cheap Clothes

Today, everyone loves dressing up and shopping. Those two probably are linked to how people nowadays love to look good.

With all of those brand new clothes there are and the confidence they bring, you just can’t get enough but buy more!

However, there are times when you can’t afford these clothes because you have to save up for something more important.

That is why you resort to buying cheap clothes. When buying cheap, it’s important to buy wholesale clothing under 5 dollars from Fashionlinefactory whenever possible. You have to stick to a budget all the time. It is your manufacturer of choice! Its in-house designers leverage the latest 3D fashion design software and a library of over 10,000 textiles to make custom clothing within your budget.

But what if those cheap clothes look old and generic? Not all affordable clothing is in good quality, unlike branded clothing.

Here, you will read different kinds of guides and tips you can follow to achieve an expensive finishing look!

Change the Buttons

It isn’t a surprise anymore if you come across a piece with plastic buttons when buying cheap clothes. Those worn-out yellow plastics look like they have been constantly used for ages.

Immediately replace these types of buttons with metallic, pearl, or bone buttons. It will not only enhance the stylish effect of your clothes, but it also changes the perception of others for you. You can buy these buttons on eBay, Amazon, or at your local stores for only a low price. You can also take buttons from other clothes that you don’t wear anymore.

You don’t have to worry about changing them at all! Most dry cleaning shops will gladly do it for you for a low price.

Don’t Wash Your Clothes Too Often

Though washing is an important task to present your clothes clean and orderly, too much may damage the clothing.

Constantly washing your clothes will wear down the fabric.

Moreover, it also fades the color away, making it look aged and worn out. If you don’t want your cheap clothes to deteriorate fast, only wash the stained part. Use a toothbrush or sponge to take the stain off. In addition, avoid using the washing machine over and over again just to remove one stain.

If your clothes start to smell, just place them in the fridge overnight, and the smell will be gone by tomorrow! Handling your clothes with care and good decisions will surely guarantee a decent finish.

Use a Steamer

Wrinkled clothes always look cheap no matter how you style them. That is why you constantly iron clothes to retain their quality while wearing them. But for most people, ironing is such a hassle and requires lots of time; that is why using a steamer will do the trick!

A good steamer can easily remove the wrinkles from your clothes in just a few minutes. Moreover, you can steam clothes in between washing to keep them clean.

After that, hang it in an open room with the windows open to get rid of the smell if possible. In addition, avoid hanging your clothes in the shower, as it doesn’t do much when it comes to steaming, and you will end up wasting water.

Tailor Your Clothes

Your 10 dollar clothes from local shops can look even better than 200 dollar designer clothes with just a bit of tailoring. Just like when there is something to mend, experienced tailors can easily make any clothing worthwhile.

Moreover, if you know one of the good tailors, they will give you a discount and a much better outcome. Remember that the simpler the clothes are, the easier and cheaper it is for tailoring.

It is also not too late to sew it yourself too; you can buy a few materials and start adding designs to it yourself. That’s how a lot of fashion gurus are coming by.

Pick the New Over the Old

Keep in mind that when going to local stores to buy cheap clothing, always look out for the newest ones. Worn-out clothing can look even older if you wear it for a few days. Walk along the aisle and inspect the fabric before taking it to the cash register.

See if the clothing’s color is already faded or the cotton seems to be falling out. If you see any of these, avoid them.

Also, constantly look out and compare the prices. There are times when two different items have different prices. One may be much more expensive but worn out, and the other is cheaper but new. It is better to think about the budget and quality of the clothing first and foremost.

Avoid Buying Distressed Clothes

These types of clothes may look worn out after a few wears. It can quickly appear to be old and overused in the eyes of many. You should be wary of it when it’s distressed and very cheap. Nevertheless, jeans are an exception.

Ripped or distressed jeans can look stylish at any wear, and it would appear to be costly too! But you have to remember that other denim whiskering methods may look less convincing.

Some of those are often made in a short period, making it less creative. Distressing clothes take a lot of time, that is why it is expensive. However, if you are lucky enough, you may find these jeans at the local stores!

Keep It by the Budget Now!

Even though we are on a tight budget and have to refrain from spending, we can still be beautiful and stylish. Though the fabrics aren’t as expensive as we thought, we can still use them for everyday outfits. All we have to do is take care of our clothes.

Looking for quality and trendy clothes at affordable prices?