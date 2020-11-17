Fighting Hypertension Through Proper Dieting

According to the CDC, half of the American adults have some form of hypertension: over 108 million people, a staggering number. The number continues to rise every year, which has been blamed on lifestyle habits and lousy dieting. The situation is so dire that even children are now recording high hypertension cases, something that never used to exist in lower age groups.

Unfortunately for these 108 million and millions more in other parts of the world, there is no known cure for hypertension. However, there are things you can do to put it under control. The following is a food you can rely on to keep your high blood pressure condition in check.

Salmon

Salmon is known for its high Omega-3 fatty acids, which are vital for dealing with inflammation on top of lowering heart disease risks. Having a healthy heart is one way of dealing with hypertension; therefore, Salmon should feature in your meals as frequently as possible.

How you choose to p[repare the salmon is well within your discretion, whatever works for you will still have the same intended results at the end of the day.

Apricots

Apricots are rich in Vitamin C and beta-carotene, which are suitable for lowering the risks of chronic heart diseases. You can choose to eat the apricot as it is once every day, or you can be creative with iot and add it to salads, juices, or snacking on them dried. The high fiber content found in apricots also contributes towards lowering your blood pressure.

Dark Chocolates

Chocolates are usually associated with high sugar content, but things are slightly different when it comes to dark chocolate. It has a high flavonoid content, a plant pigment that researchers have directly linked to lowering blood pressure.

When going for dark chocolate, be sure to choose the right one. Some other versions use the same name but have very high sugar content. The last thing you want is to have a sugar problem on top of hypertension.

Eggs

Eggs have had a bad reputation as far as their cholesterol levels are concerned, and that is justified; they have notoriously high cholesterol levels. However, that doesn’t take away the many benefits they bring when eaten in moderation. For instance, eggs do lower blood pressure when combined with other types of foods.

The trick is down to what you combine and don’t mix it with. Do not add the wrong condiments like syrup sugar or sauces with high salt content.

Flaxseed

Now, this is something you do not see very often despite the many dietary benefits it packs. Flaxseed is a rich source of fiber, and there are many ways to consume it. You could mix it up with oatmeal in your breakfast or sprinkle it in your smoothie. Flaxseed has also been found to have considerable amounts of omega-3 fatty acids that are good against inflammation and improving blood circulation.

Spinach

Vegetables are undoubtedly the healthiest foods on the planet, and that is why they would never lack any nutritional diet recommendations. Spinach is a good source of beta-carotene, Vitamin C, and fiber. All these three combine well to lower blood pressure levels in the body and keep heart diseases at bay.

You can add crushed spinach into your smoothie, salad, cook it slightly and have it as an accompaniment to your salmon dish; the possibilities are endless.

Strawberries

Strawberries are famous for adding flavoring to a lot of drinks around the world. However, not many people consume them in their natural raw form. The colorful berry has a pigment called resveratrol that is a good counter against hypertension and inflammation.

So if you are battling hypertension, it is time you invested in strawberries. You could eat them as they are or crush them into your favorite homemade smoothie.

Beets

Not many are fans of beet. The red beet is usually tasteless and can only be consumed when mixed with other tastier additions like tropical fruits. Luckily, that does not reduce their potency when it comes to battling hypertension and other related complications. The red beet is full of inorganic nitrates that are directly linked to the lowering of blood pressure.

Garlic

Garlic is one of the most used spices across many cultures in the world. On top of making a meal tastier, garlic has many healing properties. It is an antibiotic that contains a component called allicin, which has many health benefits tied to it.

Garlic also stimulates the body to release nitric oxide, which helps muscles relax and the blood vessels to dilate. This leads to the lowering of hypertension. Since you cannot chew garlic as it is, you can add it as a ground spice to your meals every day. Since salt is terrible for hypertension, you could substitute it with garlic.

Conclusion

Hypertension can be managed; it is not the end of the world if you happen to have out. However, it will take a lot of discipline to get it under control. As crucial as incorporating all these foods in your diet may be, you also have to watch what to not eat for the best results. You should also consider getting a Raycome blood pressure home monitor kit to keep track of your progress to tell if your dieting is working or not.