5 Ways to Find the Best Wholesale Distributor in the US Market

Wholesale distributor is a company or a body of people who buy products in bulk quantity from the manufacturers who purchase products in bulk from the manufacturers only to redistribute those products, most commonly to retailers.

The biggest notion behind a wholesale distribution is purchasing high-demand products at a relatively low price and in bulk. By buying the products in huge volume, the wholesale distributors can crack a great deal from the manufacturers, who, in majority of the cases, do not have the bandwidth or the resources to sell their products in small proportions. A much prominent and relevant example of a wholesale distribution business is the US-based firm, Quicklotz, which has connections with retailers at verified and trusted organizations.

Enlisted and elaborated below are five ways the best wholesale distributor in the US Market:

1. Trade shows

One of the best places where you can connect with potential partners and find the best wholesale distributor in the US market is at trade shows. For more information regarding the upcoming US trade shows you can look up the Trade Show News Network (TSNN), which publishes valuable data on the top trade events in the US.

An equally useful tool on the TSNN site is a database that enables you to search shows across the world, it further provides you the feature to filter upcoming shows and events based on your criteria such as country and industry focus.

An international trade consultant in Nyack, New York, Roger S. Cohen, says, “Attending international trade shows is on the best platforms to find distributors and agents, and it often a great starting place for relatively fresh exporters. A more expensive option for firms that comprehend the potential of a specific market is to have a booth at an international trade show. This can be high-priced, but it makes it easy and convenient for potential distribution partners to find you.”

2. Government resources

The US government also provides ample tools, which are designed to aid exporters connect with the US wholesale distributors and vice versa. Two of the most useful and beneficial programs, namely the International Partner Search and the Gold Key program, are both services provided by the US Commerce Department that charge fees for their service.

The Foreign Agriculture Service (FAS), which is a part of the US Department of Agriculture, offers a wide range of programs to help American agriculture experts. For instance, the FAS Market Access Program, is designed to assist promoting exports by subsidizing the price of overseas promotional and marketing activities.

Besides the federal resources, you can check if the state has foreign offices. Many US states maintain such offices that have employees who can assist you in connecting with the industry experts and potential partners. Roger S. Cohen also proposes checking with commercial diplomats from foreign countries who are usually based in their nation’s consulates or embassies in the US.

These international trade specialists can introduce you to wholesale distributors. They further may have an acquired knowledge of reverse trade missions, wherein the buyers from foreign countries can travel, in search of new suppliers or wholesale distributors, to the United States.

3. Trade associations

Trade associations are another platform for effectively connecting with potential partners overseas. For instance, the World Trade Centers Association has 317 affiliates in 88 nations across the world.

Majority of the World Trade Centers provide networking and programming opportunity events to connect exporters, based in the US or a foreign country, with buyers, multipliers and wholesale distributors in the US market, in addition to offering physical infrastructure for managing business in the markets.

Another potential and important source of information regarding the trade opportunities, data from and about the market, and partners in many countries across the globe is the local chapter of the American Chamber of Commerce.

Furthermore, ample non-US and US-based industry associations or groups can often give in-depth information and introductions that are related to specific industry verticals in a marketplace. A few of the US trade associations even have affiliations with identical trade groups overseas. These can be a great starting point in the industry group which set out your niche in the market.

4. Online marketplaces

One of the most well-known online marketplaces that hold B2B e-commerce is Alibaba. This Chinese-based firm has over 40 industry categories and connects the sellers and buyers in more the 190 nations across the world. This is a great place to find the best wholesale distributor based in the US market. Have you ever heard about liquidation pallets? Check out this link to get to know about one of the best liquidation pallets seller in US.

Alibaba is a famous platform to get the best products at very low prices. Besides Alibaba, another crucial platform to connect for B2B e-commerce is Amazon. This Seattle-based firm offers a platform that serves businesses of various sizes, across different industries and across several nations. This online marketplace, launched in 2015, is a great business platform that connects manufacturers, sellers and buyers.

5. Your existing network

The firms that are already established in their industry tend to have distributors in their local market and overseas. One benefit of such firms is that they can leverage their existing contacts to grow their network and find new partners, and new potential wholesale distributors. You can approach your potential end user of your service or products for introducing you to their suppliers.

To aid developing a strategy for searching for best distributors overseas, which may be extremely helpful when you look for distributors in the US market, the Basic Guide to Exporting offers a useful checklist. Based on specific industrial sectors and regions across the world, the key criteria will vary. However, certain fundamental applications include the size of the potential distributors’ sales force, their sales history, their infrastructure, their geographic reach, their experience with different products and their overall experience.

The author of Selling to China and presidents of All In Consulting based in Los Angeles, Stanley Chao, acknowledges that leveraging your existing network is one of the best methods to find new wholesale distribution partners. He says, “The best method to find reliable partners is by the word of mouth. You have to know people in the industry who can take you to the right place. At least for China, a western company needs to work with someone who comprehends both China and the specific industry they are in.”

The aforementioned methods can help you in figuring out the best distributor in the US market for your type of product and your overall business, further, enhancing your growth.