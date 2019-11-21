Five Performance Enhancing Modifications to Your Car

Even the proudest car owners might feel like they can squeeze extra performance out of their car. If you’re a car enthusiast or petrol head, and you’re searching for ways to boost performance and unleash your vehicle’s potential, you’ve come to the right place.

We talked to our friends at Compare.Parts for the most common types of aftermarket and performance upgrades.

Vehicle modifications are designed to improve driving experiences, but which types of modifications are most effective, and how you can go about getting the best out of your car? If you’re looking for answers, here are 5 performance-enhancing modifications to consider.

Top 5 Performance Enhancing Modifications for Your Pride and Joy

If you live for driving, it’s natural to want to enjoy the thrill of putting your foot down and feeling your body being pushed into the seat. With factory settings and parameters set by manufacturers, it’s not always easy to get the best out of your car without making modifications. The good news is that there are plenty of modifications you can explore to really get your car going.

1. ECU Programming

Most have an inbuilt ECU, which is basically an innovative computerized system that controls and regulates the vehicle’s various systems and engines. When you buy a car, the ECU will have already been programmed to meet standard parameters set out by the manufacturer. This is often referred to as a standard tune or base tune.

Manufacturers program ECU’s for longevity and reliability at the cost of performance. Standard tunes provide a good balance for everyday driving across varying conditions, from subzero climates to extreme heat.

For those who want more or grown complacent of their car’s power, the standard map can be tweaked or rewritten. This art and science are called ECU remapping or calibration; a mapper or calibrator can tap into the system to enhance performance and unlock what the engine is really capable of.

2. Motorsport Grade Suspension

Aftermarket upgrades to the suspension system can impact handling, chassis dynamics, agility, and comfort. When you buy a new or used car, unless specified, you’ll almost certainly find a factory-equipped suspension system, which is geared towards coping with general driving conditions. If you enjoy the occasional track day, or you simply want to take reduce the “boat” feel for a sportier setup, exploring suspension performance upgrades is an excellent idea.

This is a fairly basic means of enhancing the driving experience and fine-tuning the system. There are various options when it comes to overhauling and modernizing the suspension system, from upgrading springs to using coil-overs. Dependent on the intended use of the vehicle, other elements can be upgraded. For example, drifters change steering setups for increase lock to enable better control during drifting.

3. High-Quality Alloy Wheels

Replacing OEM wheels with forged, two-piece or three-piece wheels can reduce the un-sprung rotation mass of the wheels. This reduction in rotational mass improves acceleration, braking, and overall handling.

There are thousands of options of alloy wheels from low-cost replica wheels to high-end luxury wheels that cost as much as an average family car.

For avid fans of driving, there are few things in life more satisfying than modifications that have both cosmetic and functional benefits. This is a simple switch to make on your car.

4. Air Intake Upgrades

If you’ve ever been part of a heated discussion about modifications and effective ways to make your car run better, the chances are that air intake upgrades have cropped up in conversation. While a cold air filter won’t suddenly turn an average vehicle into a beast of the tarmac, there are obvious advantages to installing a better flowing air intake. Cold air intakes essentially facilitate the induction of colder and increased air into the engine. The result is an improvement in performance due to the engine being able to breathe without restriction.

5. Performance Exhaust System

You’ve got a better air intake, and now, it’s time to turn your attention to a new exhaust system. Upgrading the exhaust system can make a noticeable difference in power and efficiency. When exploring exhausts, you can choose between off the shelf bolts on or custom exhausts, which are hand made on the car to the owner’s exact needs. Improving a vehicle’s exhaust system coupled with other modifications in the article can see significant improvements in cars, especially those with forced induction, where backpressure negates performance.

There’s nothing more thrilling for a petrol head than the opportunity to modify a car and make it sing. If you’re on the hunt for changes you can make to get more out of your motor. Hopefully, these ideas have got you thinking.