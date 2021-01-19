Gone are the days when you would give the keys to your truck to a driver and hope for the best when you would keep guessing where your truck and the cargo is at any specific time and if they will arrive on time and intact. By using the newest and latest Truck GPS tracker cut down on guessing. Now know the exact location of your truck and the driver. Let’s talk about the Truck GPS trackers, which can be used as Fleet GPS Tracking with Video.

Why is fleet tracking necessary?

Keeping track of your fleet is an absolute necessity. You need to know where each truck is at any specific time. Knowing the exact knowledge of your fleet keeps your operations going like clockwork. With no sudden delays and planned routes, you can confidently inform your clients and provide arrival and departure schedules.

Fleet tracking gives you peace of mind as well. You know the location, speed and condition of each of your vehicles and you are also aware of your driver’s habits.

Reduce maintenance cost and fuel consumption:

New and improved Fleet GPS Tracking with Video keeps your drivers honest. Each unit can detect movement, record speed, sudden braking, sharp corners and route deviations. With such knowledge on hand, your drivers cannot unnecessarily deviate from planned routes and also, they will not be able to drive your trucks harshly or carelessly.

Smooth driving and following a planned route along with average speeds improve fuel efficiency. With no route deviations, the excess fuel consumption can also be avoided. Also, when there is no unnecessary strain on your fleet vehicles, it will help cut down on maintenance costs.

Improved fleet safety:

Fleet GPS Tracking with Video keeps a video blog of the entire route. Accidents are unforeseen and unavoidable incidents waiting to happen on the road. Accidents may not always be the fault of your driver. Having a good fleet tracking system records video before, during and after the accident. You will receive an alert if an accident is detected. Using the video, you can quickly determine who was at fault. This will reduce unjust claims, resolve conflict quickly and help avoid compliance misconduct charges as well.

Using data from the GPS and video cameras, you can better train your fleet drivers and improve your fleet’s overall safety and security in general. HDFleet is where you can find more about this.

Keep everyone honest:

By having a video log of the entire trip, no one can tamper with the cargo. Nothing will vanish while in transit and if anyone tries to steal anything, you will receive alerts. An alert can be generated when an unscheduled stop is detected, or if you choose to install our video tracking in the cargo hold, it can generate an alert as soon as the moment is detected. Our video solutions can cover the entire surroundings of your commercial truck. You will be able to see when and if someone comes near the truck. Along with the video, the exact location, date and time will also be recorded. This feature is useful at truck stops where your driver can leave the truck unattended and relax, knowing that everything that happens in and around the truck is recorded.

Tamper-proof data:

Trackers and video monitoring systems of the past used SD cards for storage. SD cards were easily accessible to the driver and there were complaints that drivers would remove or replace or damage the cards. Modern truck GPS tracker with video sends that data to the cloud where it is kept away from the unit and accessible via password only. Since there is no local storage device present on the unit, your system becomes tamper-free. No one but you have access to the tracker and the video recordings. Your access is also real-time, which means you no longer have to wait for the truck to arrive, remove the SD card and assess the whole trip.

Real-Time Location

The main use of GPS tracking devices is the ability to track the location of your fleet in real-time. This means you can gain knowledge on the location of each vehicle in real-time from a device of your choosing. Since the other feature of these devices is the ability to access real-time video recording, you will also be given full context of the situation is something would to happen. By knowing where your vehicles are driving and what exactly is going on, you are making sure nothing out of the ordinary happens to the driver, the vehicle, and the cargo.

Customer Satisfaction

Another benefit of using fleet GPS tracking with video is the fact that you’re in full control for the duration of the trip. Transporting cargo can be very risky business. Not only has the client paid for the cargo, but there is no way of guaranteeing success if having to transport the cargo over long distances. This is because anything can happen on the road. From accidents to rogue drivers, nothing can guarantee the successful delivery of the clients’ cargo. Well, that was the case up until now. Since the business can be tricky, what better way to protect yourself than to install a GPS tracking device that also records in HD? By doing this, you’re not only protecting yourself but also keeping the customer in the loop. If they have a particular question regarding their cargo, you can access the location of the vehicle in real-time and provide real-time feedback.

Conclusion:

Investing in a Truck GPS tracker will help keep the operations running smoothly andcut down on maintenance, fuel costs, and insurance claims. Some insurance companies even offer better rates if a reliable Fleet GPS Tracking with Video is installed and in use. Since your drivers will be aware of the tracking system, they will keep their driving habits in check. Safe driving habits meanfewer Police stops and even lesser traffic citations.

With the useful data collected by the GPS tracking system along with video recordings, you will be able to plan the best routes in the future and your time estimates for deliveries will be even more accurate and reliable. This will increase your reputation in the market, and you will, in turn, get more business.