Gambling and Sports in Cambodia

Alongside board games and physical sports, gambling has been one of the top pastimes of the nation of Cambodia, despite its complicated legal history in the country.

Legal restrictions

Gambling was officially made illegal in Cambodia in 1996, with the passing of the Law on Suppression of Gambling. This act prevented all forms of gambling except those authorized by the government and further nullified all the licenses that casinos had to operate. Any citizen caught gambling by the authorities can be sentenced to a fine or a jail term ranging to a month-long. Repeated gamblers who are caught by the police multiple times may even be sentenced to a five-year prison term.

There are, however, some important caveats. The law applies only to the citizens of Cambodia and not to the practice of gambling in the country. Thus, foreign nationals can and do actively participate in the authorized casinos of the country. Alongside, the state runs approved lotteries, a form of gambling that the citizens of Cambodia are allowed to participate in.

The gambling industry has often been a simultaneous boon and bane for the country of Cambodia. On the one hand, it attracts tourists and generates revenue and employment. However, it also comes at the cost of negatively impacting the social fabric and creating foreign pressure in investments and influence. A new law passed in 2020 hopes to increase governmental control over the gambling sector of Cambodia.

Privacy and popularity of online casinos

Though the ban on gambling in Cambodia extends to online platforms, the regulation on the internet is not very strict. Foreign nationals are again free to participate in these platforms, but Cambodian citizens risk violating the law if they participate in these activities. However, gambling is an incredibly common practice in the country, and many continue to play both offline and online versions of the pastime, irrespective of its legal status.

Online casinos are incredibly popular in the country for several reasons. They can be very easily accessed – all one needs is a smartphone and a data pack or internet connection. Alongside, these are more secretive and anonymous than physical options, adding a layer of security for many. Online casinos also provide more gaming and payout options compared to traditional counterparts, thus enticing more players.

Safest payment options for Cambodian gamblers

Signing up for such platforms usually requires an email id and an online payment method to participate. While most platforms accept card agents such as Visa, most prefer online wallets.

These online wallets provide a great level of authenticity and anonymity while engaging in online gambling. These wallets can also be kept separate from one’s other financial assets, thus ensuring that scams do not compromise these assets. One also resists the temptation to use one’s savings or income for gambling purposes.

Another new and highly popular method is to use cryptocurrency wallets, which provide even more anonymity and safety in transactions. For those who do not wish to get into cryptocurrency, traditional payment methods such as Paypal are also accepted by many hosts.

No matter what payment method is ultimately selected, one should also ensure to read the terms and conditions of the online platform, no matter how tedious, to ensure that they are not blindsided financially. Sneaky rules such as cash-out only over a certain amount and dealer’s cut may lead to unnecessary expenses. These basic steps can thus protect one’s money and help keep the games clean, cheap, and enjoyable.

Can you gamble from your smartphone while in Cambodia?

One of the major tourist attractions of Cambodia is its sprawling, luxurious casinos. Thus, it may surprise many that gambling has been banned in the country since 1996. The casinos need to take permission from the government to operate and cater to foreign tourists, at least in theory. Despite these restrictions, gambling is a booming business and rising social problem in Cambodia, especially with the coming of online gambling platforms

How does it work in Cambodia?

The officially sponsored casinos do not have an online presence globally, but many platforms provide online gambling to Cambodians. The country cracked down on online gambling after the Chinese state accused it of enticing and targeting its citizens – gambling is also illegal in China, but many make it a point to visit Cambodia to gamble or use online gambling platforms hosted in Cambodia. Though online gambling is also banned under the country’s laws, there is a lack of regulation and enforcement online, and many can bypass blockers using basic techniques such as Virtual Private Networks.

Again, foreign nationals and those with dual passports can freely participate in online gambling portals, as the laws against gambling are specifically applicable to Cambodian citizens. And today, it has never been easier to participate. All one needs is a steady internet connection and a few minutes to set up online payment methods. Most prefer to use separate online wallets to keep their money safe and separate.

Growing popularity of mobile online casinos

Even though the government doesn’t approve, mobile online casinos like Gclub are skyrocketing in popularity in Cambodia. They are much cheaper, safer to use, and can be accessed any time, anywhere. Many platforms also offer lucrative bonuses on registering to the platform. They also provide a large assortment of games and entertainment and allow for a greater chance of winning than physical casinos. In short, these platforms are simple to use, convenient and provide a virtually endless array of gaming options so that no player ever feels bored.

There are, however, some downsides too, which were some of the major considerations behind Cambodia banning for its citizens online gambling in 2020. Due to its accessibility, online gambling may be easily available to underage individuals. It also has the potential to become addictive, as it combines a growing desire to be attached to phones constantly with the thrills of gambling. Lastly, it cannot be denied that online gambling has often been used for criminal activities, including scams and money laundering.

Thus, any individual who wishes to participate in online gambling should be sure to check the authenticity of the website and read its terms and conditions before signing up.

Best mobile casinos in Cambodia

There are hundreds of platforms that are available for online gambling. However, one would certainly prefer the most popular ones due to their reliability, safety, and options to interact with fellow gamers. 1XBER, 188BET, Dafabet, and Vesper are some of the most highly rated platforms for online mobile casinos.

Most of these follow the same basic rules – a minimum deposit that ranges between 1 to 10 dollars, no limit on maximum deposit, and bonuses on registering to the sites. All are also known for their high responsiveness from customer support, which can be very important for new players.

Thus, there are many reliable options when it comes to online mobile casinos in Cambodia, which promise both safety and a good time.