The garden comes into its own during the springtime, as the warmer weather allows you to spend more time outdoors and make the most of your space. You may be inspired to create something new and exciting by growing a new planting theme. However, with such a vast range of planting themes to choose from, it can be difficult to narrow down your options to find something suitable for your garden. In this article, we will outline our top 7 spring garden planting ideas, to transform your outdoor space into a springtime paradise. Let’s take a look…

Contents













1. Give Your Garden a Thorough Spring Clean

One of the most important things you can do in the springtime for your garden space is to have a good “spring clean,” allowing you to cut away any unsightly overgrowth and make room for the new, exciting garden ideas you may wish to implement going forward. The winter will have stripped away much of last year’s planting, allowing you to see where there are natural gaps in your design.

Once these gaps are made clear, it allows you to better plan how to change your garden design going forward. Rake your lawn of any mulch or fallen leaves before re-seeding, and hose down or scrub away any weeds that may have started to grow between the gaps of your patio slabs or brickwork. Even these simple cleans can make your garden feel more ordered and spacious.

2. Add Some Planters

Most people do not have huge amounts of garden space, so have instead had to be inventive to find ways to incorporate different planting themes. Thankfully, you don’t need to limit your planting themes to traditional terracotta pots. Trellises built over fencing and hanging planters are fantastic, novel ways to make the most out of your space.

You can even invest or even make your own narrow, rectangular planters to better suit your space. These can help to better define separate areas of your garden space, creating subtle borders. You can either flank the perimeter of your garden fencing, or simply buffer the edges of your composite decking.

3. Incorporate an Array Of Colour

Move away from the bleak and dreary dull greys of the winter by adding a pop of colour. One of the easiest ways to do this is to paint your existing planters with interesting, rich colours. Capture the spring aesthetic and atmosphere by painting them with soft, subdued pastel tones.

Once your planters are painted, planting colourful flowers helps to create a warm, welcoming relaxing atmosphere, transitioning your space from the bleakness of the winter into the freshness of springtime. Many plants come in a huge selection of colours, such as tulips, allowing you to easily select tones and colours that will match your design preferences.

Warm, naturalistic tones are often associated with garden spaces, due to traditional terracotta plant pots that pair beautifully with the rich greens of an outdoor area. Orange and red/brown tones particularly are showing a resurgence in popularity, with many using terracotta plant pots and garden ornaments to convey a sense of homeliness and rusticity.

We have long started to transition away from the softer, pastel toned colours that dominated garden designs for the last decade. In its place, we have started to go completely the other way, instead favouring much richer, deeper vibrant planting to command attention to your garden space. In this article, we will explore the trending colours and planting you should implement into your space, as well as looking into how to create contrast and uniformity with your garden design.

4. Grow Edible Vegetables

Growing vegetables is an incredibly rewarding activity to encourage more use out of your garden, transforming it into a functional allotment. There is a wide selection of different vegetables that are either perfect to start growing or sowing in the springtime, including spinach, kale, tomatoes, and beetroot. Kale especially is a very tough plant, and can be planted during the early springtime, even with occasional frosts.

Research what soils are needed to grow certain vegetables, whether they need to grow in direct sunlight or partial shade, and how long they will take to come to fruition. Remember, all successful vegetable planting will need regular attendance and maintenance. It just gives you the perfect excuse to spend more time in your spring garden!

5. Create a Mediterranean Style Garden

We all wish we lived in a slightly warmer climate. With your garden design, you can emulate the look and feel of the Mediterranean, to help you feel like you’re having a holiday at home. From choosing earthier tones and materials to planting themes, there is a wide selection of things you can do to give your garden that sunnier, calmer feeling you get when spending time abroad.

6. Create A Meadow in Your Garden Space

The idea of a traditional, well-kept lawn is rapidly becoming outdated, being replaced instead by so-called “wild gardens.” The process of creating a wild garden, or a meadow, is to allow your garden to become more overgrown and natural. This kind of growth can not only encourage more wildlife into your space but can also diversify the species of flowers and grasses on your lawn.

7. Making A Sustainable Garden

Sustainability is rightfully becoming something we are all aware of, and this responsibility to keep our purchasing and projects ecologically sound spreads to the garden. It’s easy to think that because you are working in nature, that there are relatively few things to consider in terms of keeping things carbon neutral. However, there are choices you must consider, from making sure your material is responsibly sourced, to even selecting the right kind of compost. In this article, we will help you to navigate the confusing minefield that can come when planning your own sustainable garden space.

To conclude, there is a wide variety of things to incorporate into your garden space this springtime. From simply clearing up your space, to adding warm colours to match the season, there is so much that can transform your outdoors. We hope this article has given you more spring garden planting ideas to use in your own space.