9 Ways to Generate Bitcoins Without Mining – 2020 Guide

Due to the massive revolution in the crypto world, everyone is eager to own cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as their future investment. No doubt, the price of the BTC keeps on increasing with time and people dealing in it are enjoying to the higher extend. Now, the point comes that who else do not want to earn and trade in digital currencies. There is a simple solution to get BTC is by buying it or mining them.

But there are other alternatives that many people do not know. In the following write-up, we will discuss different ways to generate Bitcoins without mining or investing. There is no loss if you try these techniques. If you understand the strategies, then you will be in profits. Visit bitcoinaussiesystems to check how Bitcoin is impacting economies across the globe. Therefore, it is profitable to own it, and you can do this with some of the following methods.

1. Own Bitcoins in Return of Payment

If you have an online portal and you are selling your products and services on it, then you can make the payment options through digital currencies. It is the best way to collect cryptocurrencies in exchange for money while selling your goods.

People who have Bitcoins will purchase items from your store and pay the entire amount in BTC. Each customer doesn’t have to make the payment in this way. But you can expect to have a few coins in your account without purchasing them. You can keep them for future investments.

2. Go for Gambling

If you are good at gambling, then it is one of the convenient methods to get Bitcoins for free. You can bet or gamble in any game and win rewards in the form of cryptocurrencies. You can make a deal that if you lose, then you will pay in cash or if you win, then you will get in digital currencies. Therefore, gambling is a common practice that many people are following to obtain BTC.

3. Completing Various Tasks

There are various websites which offer BTC in return of doing various tasks on it. Well, this is a marketing strategy, and you have to watch some advertisements or click some links to earn free Bitcoins.

It is necessary to check the genuine sites where you can get the rewards. If you believe that you are watching ads on the fake website, then do not visit it. This may be a trap, and you can become a victim of cybercrimes. Therefore, it is necessary to go for genuine websites.

4. Get Tips in the Form of Bitcoins

If you are working in any company as an employee, then you may get a tip as a reward. It is possible to collect the tip amount in the form of virtual currencies. You can ask them for sending the tip in this way.

If they agreed, then you will have digital currencies in your account without any investment or mining. If you have an online blog site, then also you can collect the tip from your readers in Bitcoins. It is like you are asking to pay for reading the blog in cryptocurrencies instead of fiat currencies.

5. Convert Your Income to Bitcoins

In some companies, it is possible to convert your income and get in cryptocurrencies. Many organizations pay salary to their employees in the form of virtual currencies. If you are a freelancer, then also, you can ask for the digital currency in return for your work from any client. In many countries, people deal with virtual currencies for all purchasing or selling anything.

6. Lending Your Bitcoin

It is possible to lend Bitcoins like fiat currencies and to get the interest amount. There are different platforms where many people visit for the loan. You can offer them with reasonable interest rate. It is the best way to get more Bitcoins in return for a few cryptocurrencies.

But it can be a risky technique, because a person who is lending BTC from you may not return you. Therefore, you need to manage your security and have to sign a contract after going through the lender’s complete information.

7. Participating in Startup Programs

When any company starts, it releases some products and services for the people. They look for various marketing strategies and offer Bitcoins to people who do this job for them. The company owners set up bounty campaigns and provide BTC to people for sharing their product links on their blogs, releasing ads on social media platforms, etc.

Many businesses pay for these services in Bitcoin. Therefore, it is another best option for people who are good at marketing and can earn BTC by doing some job for a startup company.

8. Blogging for Earning Bitcoins

If you have the talent to write impressive blogs and attract readers on your website, then you must go for this option. It is possible to earn BTC by blogging. Many companies will contact you for including their links and information in your blogs. They will pay money in the form of digital currencies.

Well, this will be a profitable deal for you. In this way, you will get your money in virtual currencies, and you can invest it later for future use. Various blogging platforms are there, where you can start your career and earn a handsome amount.

9. Trading Bitcoins

If you know how to trade digital currencies, then you must go for this option. You can buy Bitcoins and invest them to earn more. Within a small amount, you can trade your money and get exciting deals. There are various exchange platforms where you can check the pricing of the virtual currencies and then trade them profitably. With time, you will improve your trading skills and later, you will be able to make more money in less time.

The Bottom Line

There are various ways to earn Bitcoins without mining. If you also want to own digital currencies for future investment, then you must follow above-listed methods. Nowadays, it is quite profitable to have Bitcoins in your account because of its excellent return value.