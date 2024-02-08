The Complete Guide to Genital Surgery for Men

Genital surgery for men has become increasingly popular in recent years, particularly when it comes to penis enlargement. Many men are seeking surgical and non-surgical treatments to improve their penis size and overall confidence. In this comprehensive guide, we will explore the various options available for penis enlargement, as well as other common genital surgical procedures for men.

Why Penis Size Matters

For decades, penis size has been a concern for men, impacting their confidence and self-esteem. While the average erect penis length is around 5.16 inches, studies have shown that 91% of women prefer a penis size of over 6.5 inches when erect. This preference has led to an increase in the number of men interested in penile surgery, specifically penis enlargement.

The Signature Procedure: Penis Enlargement

At Moorgate Andrology, the most renowned procedure is penis enlargement. This procedure encompasses both surgical and non-surgical options for increasing penis size. If you are looking to lengthen your penis, surgical procedures are recommended. On the other hand, if you want to increase the girth of your penis, surgical options such as fat transfer or non-surgical options using hyaluronic acid are available.

Choosing the Right Treatment

When considering penis enlargement, it is crucial to seek professional advice from a qualified urologist. They have the expertise to guide you through the various surgical and non-surgical options available. It is important to note that attempting to enlarge the penis yourself by injecting substances can be dangerous and can cause severe damage. Always consult a medical professional before undergoing any procedure.

Surgical Procedures: Length and Girth Options

Penis enlargement surgery offers the possibility to increase both the length and girth of the penis. The lengthening procedure releases hidden length within the penis, increasing the flaccid length. It is important to note that this procedure does not increase erect length. Girth enhancement can be achieved through a fat transfer procedure or temporarily using hyaluronic acid. Most patients opt for both length and girth surgery, but individual preferences can be accommodated.

Results and Recovery

After penis enlargement surgery, it is essential to follow proper recovery guidelines. Sexual activity should be avoided for 4 to 6 weeks, and some time off work may be necessary. Non-surgical thickening procedures using hyaluronic acid injections typically require a shorter recovery period. It is crucial to discuss post-operative care, including the importance of regular follow-up appointments, with your urologist.

Restoring Self-Confidence

One of the main reasons men seek penis enlargement surgery is to restore their self-confidence. Many men experience feelings of inadequacy due to their penis size, impacting their overall confidence and relationships. Penis enlargement procedures can help improve self-confidence and address these concerns. Urologists understand the sensitive nature of these concerns and provide a safe and understanding environment for consultations.

Sexual Function After Surgery

A common question regarding penis enlargement surgery is whether it affects sexual function, specifically orgasm. Urologists confirm that if a man was able to orgasm before the surgery, he should still be able to do so afterward. It is important to discuss any concerns about sexual function with your urologist during the consultation.

Exploring Non-Surgical Options

In recent years, non-surgical options for penis enlargement, such as injections, have gained popularity. Hyaluronic acid injections, typically used for facial rejuvenation, can also be used to temporarily thicken the penis. Results usually last between 12 to 18 months, and subsequent top-up treatments may be necessary. Other fillers, such as collagen-stimulating treatments, offer longer-lasting results. Consulting with a urologist will help determine the best non-surgical option for you.

Debunking Myths

There are several myths surrounding penis size and enlargement that need to be addressed. Foot size, for example, has no correlation with penis size. While length may not be the primary concern for most patients, the girth of the penis is often more important for sexual satisfaction. Additionally, penis pumps and traction devices can be effective in improving erection quality and increasing length over time, but consistency is key to achieving meaningful results.

Addressing Other Men’s Health Concerns

Apart from penis enlargement, there are other male genital surgical procedures that can address various concerns. Erectile dysfunction, the inability to achieve or sustain an erection, can be successfully treated through oral medication, injections, or penile implants. Stress urinary incontinence and Peyronie’s disease, a condition causing a curved penis, also have surgical and non-surgical treatment options available.

Psychological Considerations

Genital surgery can evoke a range of psychological responses in individuals. Exploring expectations, anxieties, and emotional well-being before, during, and after the procedure is crucial. Open communication between patients and urologists fosters understanding and helps manage psychological concerns effectively.

Risks and Complications

A comprehensive understanding of potential risks and complications, whether surgical or non-surgical, is imperative. Emphasizing informed consent ensures patients are aware of possible adverse outcomes, enabling them to make well-informed decisions.

Alternative Therapies and Lifestyle Changes

Complementing genital surgery with alternative therapies or lifestyle adjustments, like counseling and healthy habits, can enhance overall well-being. Emphasizing holistic approaches underscores the importance of addressing psychological and emotional aspects of sexual health.

Long-Term Satisfaction

Considering the long-term implications and potential adjustments post-surgery is vital. Encouraging patients to contemplate not only short-term desires but also the sustainability of their satisfaction fosters informed decision-making.

Support Networks

Support from friends, family, or support groups plays a pivotal role throughout the surgical journey. Sharing experiences and seeking guidance from those who have undergone similar procedures can provide invaluable emotional support and practical advice.

Cultural and Societal Influences

Cultural and societal norms profoundly impact perceptions of masculinity and body image. Reflecting on personal motivations for genital surgery within the context of societal expectations helps individuals navigate their decision-making process with greater clarity.

Considering Your Options

When choosing a clinic or surgeon for genital surgery, it is essential to consider factors beyond cost. The experience and qualifications of the surgeon, the location of the operation, and the quality of aftercare should all be taken into account.

Final Thoughts

If you are considering any form of genital surgery, it is vital to consult with a qualified urologist. They can provide expert advice, discuss all available treatment options, and address any concerns you may have. Your privacy and well-being always need to be respected.