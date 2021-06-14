How to Get a Perfect Jacket

Everyone wants to have a badass look by wearing a jacket but there are people who start hating their body shape after trying out any kind of outerwear. Getting a perfect jacket to look edgy is easy but you should know a few things first.

We have made it simple to get a trendy and fresh look with adding a jacket to your wardrobe.

Determine Your Budget

You should always set a budget before buying any jacket. There is no rule of thumb for getting higher quality outerwear you need to spend more. Sometimes you can get good quality apparel an affordable price. You just need to do proper research and compare different brands before making a buying decision.

Choose a Fabric That Suits You

There are multiple types of fabrics that can be used in making jackets. The most badass-looking jacket is made from leather, it is known for its durability and you can find a collection of leather jacket styles in FJackets. If you are vegan you can still get a leather look with a PU jacket they are a cheaper option but not much durable.

If you want a lighter jacket then you can go for a cotton jacket they come in different styles while nylon jackets are also a great option if want outerwear that should be water-resistant. Make sure to choose a fabric that gives you a comfortable feeling and the inner lining should be skin-friendly.

Choose a Jacket Style That Makes You Look Great

There are many types of jacket styles; you can find your signature style by research and exploring. You can take a look at some of the popular jacket styles below.

1. Bomber Jacket

Bomber Jacket is a versatile fashion piece it can be worn on multiple occasions. You can look great with it in street casual and you can make your formal outfit on fire layering it with a bomber jacket.

2. Motorcycle Jacket

Motorcycle jacket comes in leather; they are one of the best-looking jackets if you want to have a head-turning piece in your wardrobe. It perfect casual layering when you want to look extra chic.

3. Coat Style Jacket

If you are looking for a jacket that can be used as formal but it still looks great as casual then coat style jacket can be perfect match for you.

4. Varsity Jacket

Varsity jacket are popular among school and college students. You can also wear a varsity jacket if you want to look cool with a light weight layer.

These are just few popular jacket styles if you didn’t find the one that suits you then you can explore the internet you will surely find the perfect one for yourself.

5. Blazer Jackets

A blazer jacket is another fashion piece that is widely used in a formal setting, the benefit of the blazer is that it can be worn in semi casual and it gives you a stunning look. Having a blazer in your wardrobe would can give you an option of easy-to-pull off outerwear.

6. Long Jackets

Long Jackets are longer in length than your normal jacket that gives you a chance to look edgy in winter or windy weather while being warm. The extra length of these type of outerwear keeps your thighs warm.

Know Your Body Type

Before you buy any clothing item identify your body type and know what type of dressing look good. You don’t need to be discouraged by your body shape because no one is perfect and apparel brands always have different type of jackets in their store that can make your body look flawless.

Trapezoid Body Shape

When you have wide shoulders and a slightly slimmer waist then it means you have a trapezoid body shape. It is the perfect body shape because most clothing items are made to fit this body shape. Off-the-rack blazers look best on trapezoid shape.

Rectangle Body Shape

When your waist and shoulders are similar in width then it means you have a rectangle body shape. You should try to wear outerwear that doesn’t make you look boxy. Wearing bomber jacket would be ideal choice for this shape because bottom rib knits will give your body a defining silhouette.

Inverted Triangle Body Shape

Having a wide shoulder with a slim waist is the dream of many guys, most of the pro level bodybuilders have this shape. Having this shape will make you show off your body shape. So, a tapered blazer or bomber would be a wise choice for you.

Oval Body Shape

When you have extra weight in your lower body then it means you have a Round or Oval body shape. Your goal should be hide roundness of your lower body. Coat style jacket would be great for this body shape.

Triangle Body Shape

Wider from the waist and hip with having slim shoulder make you fall into the triangle body shape. You have to wear outfits that should make your upper body wider. Any jacket with padded shoulders will do the job. You can find a motorcycle jacket a great fit for your body shape.

How Should a Jacket Fit

The jacket should be snug but not too tight that it restricts your movement. Make sure sleeves are long enough and don’t wear multiple layers under a jacket it will ruin the look of the jacket. You should have a clear idea of how a leather jacket should fit after reading above part of the post where we have discussed about body shape.

How to Buy a Jacket

There are two major types of buying a jacket. You can either buy from an online store or from a physical store. Buying from a physical store gives you an in-hand experience of the product. While online purchasing saves time and often provide discount on special occasions. If you are buying online make sure to check the size chart, exchange policy and reviews before placing an order.

I hope you will know the essentials of buying a jacket after reading this post. Once you get the right jacket then it will depend on you will pull it off.