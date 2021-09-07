5 Creative Gift Ideas for Kids Who Love Super Mario

Everyone loves games, no matter if we are talking about the board or video games, as they are something we grow old with. Understandably, we all have that one special game that we simply adore and can play at any time, but we are not talking about any kind of addiction, as there are some games that are utterly always fun. Yes, among all of them, one undoubtedly stands out, and yeah, we are talking about Super Mario, that fellow with a funny hat and even funnier mustache. There is no person in the world who doesn’t recognize this character as, for most of us, this game was and still is one of the best there will ever be.

Time is, perhaps, the best proof of quality, as even though almost forty years have passed, and even though there are plenty of new games with breathtaking graphics, stories, interaction, etc. when someone mentions Super Mario, thrill pass through your spine. That is why you can never go wrong when buying a gift for a kid because the only thing needed is to buy Super Mario-themed one. Of course, the selection of things you can buy for kids who love Super Mario is vast, which is why we picked the best and most engaging ones for you.

1. Coloring books

Almost every child in the world loves coloring books. In the beginning, that is a messy job with many crayons around the house and crossed lines on paper, but it become much better over time, and sometimes we get real masterpieces. If your kid loves coloring books and Super Mario at the same time, this can be a perfect gift. If you cannot find the perfect one, just visit coloringpagesonly.com and choose the best pictures that you can save and download, and make an amusing coloring book on your own. Besides that, there is a solution even for those kids who love to use their smartphones or computers because all pictures are possible to color online.

2. Super Mario Kart Mini RC Racer

One of the most popular toys that are still the perfect choice for every kid is definitely a car with remote control, and if the kid is a Super Mario fan, there is no better choice than Super Mario Kart Mini RC Racer. For those of you who are not familiar with Super Mario Karting (if there are some), just the fact that it was one of the most sold toys says enough about how great of a gift this is. The great thing about this car is that it has two modes, and, thanks to a 2.4GHz processor, you can choose between standard and anti-gravity ones. Besides that, it is possible to drive it within 100 feet distance range, which is pretty much for this type of car. But that’s not all since you can perform tricks and drifts with this exceptional toy, and it can be all-day fun. The only problem may be that you will like it too much, so the kid will not have enough time to play with it.

There are many different models of footwear that we can choose from, depending on the season and the type that our kids like. The great thing is that we can choose from different designs, no matter if we decide to buy sneakers, slippers, or boots. One of the most popular and probably most interesting designs for every footwear is two different sneakers with Mario on one of them and Luigi on the other (Yes, we are talking to you Luigi fans). Boys and girls of all ages love them, and they will probably be more than happy to wear them.

4. Board games

Board games are some of the first things we learn to play as a child, and even though we live in a digital age, these games are still highly popular, especially among kids. Furthermore, there is no better way to gather the whole family around the table than by organizing a board game night. Of course, sometimes, it can be pretty challenging to make it interesting for kids. Well, if they are fans of Super Mario, you are lucky because it is possible to find almost every board game with motives from the Super Mario franchise. In that way, children will be more than happy to try new games, and the whole family will enjoy spending quality time together. What more can one ask for?

5. Stuffed toys

If there is one thing we can never go wrong with, it’s buying a stuffed toy, as no matter how old someone is, it always brings out a smile when we see one. That is why there is no such thing as a too young or too old person for stuffed toys, and that makes them one of the best presents for everybody. The great thing about them is that they come in all shapes and sizes, and they are safe even for newborns, and we can buy them as a baby’s first toy. Besides that, even older children love them, and even the adults have at least one of them in their room. Since plushies are already one of the most popular toys, it is not difficult to conclude that every Super Mario lover will be more than happy to have some character from this franchise.

Conclusion

You simply can’t avoid falling in love with Super Mario, and not only because of the game, but for all that it represents. A great childhood filled with memories, and by buying one of these gifts mentioned above, there is no better way to create some new awesome memories for new generations. Even if you are looking for a gift for a kid that you are unsure of what they might like, you cannot go wrong with buying a Super Mario-themed one. Above all, it’s a classic, and even if the kid is not into it, which is highly unlikely as Nitentno and retro games are popular now more than ever, parents will surely appreciate it. Just remember, it’s “Mario time!”