6 Unique Gift Ideas to Wow Your Significant Other

Whether it’s the holidays, your ten-year wedding anniversary, or your partner’s birthday, the task you probably struggle with the most is picking the perfect gift for your special someone. While a new pair of Valentino’s or a Gucci belt would surely make quite impressive gifts, there’s nothing that can bring a smile to your partner’s face like a custom DIY gift.

Let’s brainstorm. Does your partner enjoy sports? Or are they more musically inclined? Do they love to travel or do they have more of a Netflix and chill kind of vibe? Once you’ve made a checklist of what you wish to highlight through your creative gift, this round-up of our 5 most unique ideas can help you narrow down your options to make that perfect pick.

1. Gift Collage

Is your phone storage overflowing with pictures you don’t quite know what to do with? Turn them into memorable keepsakes as a gift for your significant other. Putting together a photo collage is a timeless tradition. They always make bold statements no matter the decor, form, or style. It’s time to put those Retrica skills to use!

If you’re looking for a photo collage template to help speed up the process, this easy-to-use graphic design tool by PosterMyWall is just the thing for you. With their solutions for more personal themes, like family collages and greeting cards, you can easily print your collage on mugs, frames or phone covers too!

2. Custom Occasion Box

Planning a romantic dinner at home? Or thinking about throwing your significant other a lowkey game night? Either way, putting together a custom gift box for your special someone on their special day is super easy.

Pick your theme and list out all your partner’s favorites — from snacks to games and outfits too. Put it all in an elegant package and it’s ready to go! Make long-distance look like a piece of cake with this unique and fun way to mark an occasion.

Let’s be honest, no matter your age or occupation, life can get really busy. Keep the romance alive by spending time with your significant other with date-night jars. These can come in handy to help take the stress out of planning date night.

Simply list out some clever date night ideas and write them on popsicle sticks or pieces of paper and throw them in a mason jar. You can also color-code your dates based on the activity or theme of the occasion. You can even have one extravagant date in that jar where you can go all-out, and then send an “invitation” to your partner for the date. Sure, it might be a little corny, but it’s bound to put a smile on their face.

If you’re that indecisive couple who can never pick a movie for movie night or decide on a takeout spot for dinner, you’re going to love this one!

4. DIY Skincare Hamper

Sure, skincare is a basic routine essential but it also makes an amazing gift. Think about it, who wouldn’t want a case of luxe body butter and fancy eye creams that they wouldn’t normally splurge on for themselves? Besides, it’s practical too — everyone knows how important moisturizing is.

You can even put together a DIY hamper yourself with just a few home essentials that you already have. For instance, homemade beard oil, face mists, soaps, and toners! Unlike other DIY and crafty gifts that you might consider cheesy, this one is both thoughtful and mature. Plus, every time they’re out in public and are asked about the fragrance they’re sporting, they’ll have you to thank!

5. Open When Letters

The importance of communication can never be stressed too much. And if you and your partner are currently making long-distance work, you’ll surely understand the value of having “Open When” letters to hold on to. Some may call it cheesy but to a person whose loved one is halfway across the world, reading a special letter written just for you can do a complete 180 for your partner’s mood, in a good way of course.

Open when letters are letters that have a specific occasion for when they should be opened. Some prompts you can use are “Open when you’re mad at me,” “Open when you need a hug,” “when you can’t sleep,” etc. These letters also make for great going-away presents too, making sure you maintain that spark in your relationship.

6. Time Travel Notebook

Another great DIY gifting option for your beloved could be making them a ‘time travel notebook’. All you need is a scrapbook, some photos, and knick-knacks to make the book come to life. You could even add in small pockets for holding keepsakes from various important moments in your journey together, like a gift you bought on your honeymoon, a bus ticket from your favorite trip, etc.

A time travel notebook takes you and your partner on a journey down memory lane. It reminds the two of you of precious moments you’ve spent together, milestones you’ve achieved in each other’s company. It is not always easy to remember your past, but a time travel notebook can bring the two of you closer, becoming a perfect conduit of reminiscing about why you love each other, every day.

Why DIY Gifts?

DIY gifts are intimate, thoughtful, and unique. Not to mention, they are incredibly fun to execute and help you stick to a budget too! An inexpensive yet meaningful way of sending your message across, you can custom your DIY gift to highlight the special occasions, inside jokes, and memories you’ve shared together.

Whether it’s a gag gift or a sentimental keepsake, the time, effort, and love you’ve put in will never go unappreciated. Do what you love the way you see best; share your talents and make your partner feel loved and appreciated. After all, a DIY gift is a gift to be treasured not just on special occasions but for the rest of your life.