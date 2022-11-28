What Greetings To Put In Christmas Cards

There are different forms of Christmas cards and with each card, there is a greeting peculiar to them. Christmas is best expressed when you start cards with a greeting that summarises the intent. These greetings give an expression, especially in personalised cards as each word is seen as personal, with a deep and appreciative meaning.

Various Christmas Greetings In Christmas Cards

The basic Christmas greeting is “Merry Christmas”, however, this is not the only greeting you can have on them as there are various others. Here are a few examples

Happy Holidays: After “merry Christmas”, this is the most common wish and greeting written in these greetings. It is short, stylish and unique. It is best suited for them that are formal or written to a long distant friend or acquaintance.

Merry Xmas: This greeting is mostly a substitution for merry Christmas and it is another way of writing it in them. It is not a greeting usually said but mostly written and it is the simplest form of greeting in them.

Have a Lovely Christmas: This is a greeting used mostly in formal or business Christmas cards. The greeting has a way of making every word sound like something a boss will say to an employee. It gives off the suit and tie kind of vibe and it is best suited for business Christmas cards.

Enjoy Your Christmas: This greeting can be written to children in school when they are going on a Christmas break. Teachers adopt this greeting orally and in Christmas cards. Cards with these greetings can be presented to the students or their parents. It is also a greeting that can be written to friends that just recently moved away and Christmas cards with this greeting can be sent to them as a gesture of goodwill.

Wishing You a Prosperous New Year Ahead: The celebration of Christmas and New Year is usually intertwined with one another. One of the reasons you hear people say, “merry Christmas and a happy new year”. It is not only spoken words but also written words as Christmas greetings are jumbled up with New Year wishes. It is very common to have a New Year greeting embedded in Christmas cards.

Have a Wonderful Christmas: it is simple, it is chic, and it is for families. This greeting is best for family greetings because it wishes everyone well in a chic and bubbling way. It is one of the most personal forms of greeting for them.

Happy Felicitation: This is a very uncommon form of greeting, physically and in this type of greeting. This, however, makes it a very unique form of greeting and one of the best to use for loved ones or even partners. Apart, they mean two different things but bringing the two words together means happy celebration. “Happy celebration” is also a greeting used for them.

These and others are various forms of Christmas card greeting and each has its peculiarities. Everything can be used at the end of Christmas wishes but not everything can be used at the beginning. It is always dependent on the semantics being used in the continual Christmas wishes but it is always advisable to use Christmas greetings at the end of Christmas cards.

Themes for Christmas Cards

Christmas is the time of year when friends and family come together to celebrate the holiday. Sending out Christmas cards is a tradition that many people enjoy and it is a great way to show your love and appreciation. Whether you are sending Christmas cards to everyone in your address book or just a few close friends, there are certain themes that can be used for your cards.

Below are some ideas for Christmas card themes:

– Christmastime traditions: Sending a card with pictures of all of your Christmastime traditions will make sure that your friends and family know just how much you love them! Whether it’s opening presents on Christmas morning, going ice skating at Rockefeller Center, or eating hot cocoa surrounded by Christmas trees, photo cards capture all of the magic of the season!

– The Christmas tree: If you’re feeling sentimental, send a card telling your friends and family about the beautiful Christmas tree that you put up yourself! Describe where you found the perfect tree, how long it took you to decorate it, and what kind of ornaments you used. If you’re not DIY inclined, there are plenty of pre-made Christmas card trees available online or at most major retailers.

– Gifts: Not everyone celebrates Christmas like we do here in America! If someone on your list doesn’t celebrate the holiday, send them a gift card instead! This gives them the opportunity to pick out their own present (or presents!) without having to worry about what things to buy!

– Movies and TV shows: If you’re a fan of movies or TV shows, send your friends and family some love in the form of cards! Share a few favorite scenes, quotes, or song lyrics from your favorite holiday films and TV shows.

– The Holiday time season: If you’re feeling extra creative, why not write a full-length Christmas story for your friends and family to read? This is a great way to show them just how much you love them and what goes into making Christmas truly special for you.

How to send a Christmas card

If you’re thinking of mailing a Christmas card this year, there are lots of things to think about. Here are some tips on how to send the perfect card.

Choose the right card stock: A high-quality cardstock will make your cards look expensive and classy. Avoid thin paper or cardboard like those used in greeting cards; these materials can easily tear. Cardboard may be preferred by some people because it feels more “cardlike.”

Create a festive design: It’s easy to go overboard with holiday decorating, but a simple snowman or reindeer design is always appreciated. Use coordinating colors and fonts for a cohesive look.