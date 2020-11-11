Guide to Essential Technical Moto Accessories

Are you sure that you have everything a modern motorcycle owner should have? After reading this guide to essential accessories by yourmotobro.com experts, you probably won’t be as assured! Read attentively and make sure that you have everything to ride safely and help yourself in any road situation.

Basic Body Protection

If you’re still that annoying rider, who neglects to wear proper protection, stop it immediately! Not many people care about your health, but at least don’t add work to the police and emergency workers. You need a high-quality helmet (preferably a full-face model) to keep your head and neck whole in case of an accident. If you’re too stylish for a full-face shell and use an-open-face helm, don’t forget to buy special motorcycle glasses.

In addition, you need body armor or armored jacket, strengthened motorcycle boots, gloves with palm sliders, and knee protection or armored motorcycle pants. Cumbersome, isn’t it? Well, that’s the price you should pay if you don’t want too much blood and broken bones if something goes wrong.

Multi Toolkit

If you know how this one looks, you probably don’t want to carry such a burden around in your luggage. Fortunately, you don’t need all the tools on the way (if you’re not on a safari), but you’d better have them in your garage and hide the most important ones under your seat. Like any other complicated mechanisms, motorcycles are exposed to technical failures, so it’s important to have an easy-access set of all the tools that you may need to repair the bike without paid services. A standard motorcycle owner toolkit should include pliers, a set of wrenches, hex keys, tie wraps, t-bars.

Crash Protection

It’s important to have crash protection accessories installed on your bike to protect it from potential damage if you slide, fall, or crash. We recommend you to install skid plates, crash bobbins, crash bars, frame sliders, and handguards. Armoring up may save you hundreds and thousands of dollars on potential repair works in case of an accident. It’s a lot cheaper to invest in the bike’s safety in advance.

Communication System

Wireless motorcycle headphones are extremely helpful if you want to keep connected to your phone while riding. It’s the safest and most convenient communication method. Bluetooth headphones designed for riders usually have such extra features as FR-radio, hands-free voice controls, GPS voice assistance, and sometimes even more. If you want to chat with other riders from your gang, use helmets with wireless intercom systems or headphones that support the walkie-talkie feature.

Hard or Soft Luggage Cases

Motorcycle touring is really fun, but you need quite a lot of stuff to feel good during the journey. That’s where luggage cases are of great use. You can either get classic leather bags or sturdy metal cases, but that depends on the style of your two-wheeler. Using these accessories, you can transport quite a lot of luggage, including the toolkit, clothes, first aid kit, tent, sleeping bag, etc.

Wireless Diagnostic Tool

The times when basic computer diagnostics were available only in service centers are gone. Today, you can purchase a cheap compact OBD-connectible diagnostic tool to quickly scan the system for failure codes. There are tools connectible to laptops, but the newer ones have Bluetooth and apps for even higher mobility. Such tools are as simple as ABC and conduct diagnostics automatically. It’s an excellent way to know if you have to visit the service center before it’s too late.

Phone/Navigator Holder & Charger

This tech accessory is an evident mus-have. Most of us use navigators or smartphone navigation apps while riding, so a sturdy gadget holder is necessary to protect your device from wind, vibration, and splashes.

Modern motorcycles, including cheap novice-level models, come with one or more USB ports for charging up gadgets. However, classic bikes don’t have such a feature, so you have to connect it yourself. If you don’t know how to deal with wiring for sure, go to the nearest garage.

Ear Protection

Even if your motorcycle’s engine doesn’t seem noisy, your ears will suffer from the noise made by the wind and traffic. Riders who don’t use ear protection are exposed to hearing problems and even hearing loss. That’s how loud your bike and the environment really is! To avoid such horrible problems, use motorcycle earplugs. They’re not expensive at all and cut decibels without muting important road signals, such as sirens and horns. Some earplugs also come with built-in speakers so that you can use them to listen to music.

Cover

Covers are quite ugly but can protect your bike from rain, fog, and direct sunlight if you don’t have a garage or have to stay somewhere away from it. It’s also a guarantee that no one and nothing will sit on your bike or mess it up. Those of you who live in regions with many trees should use the cover every time you leave the bike outside for long.

Security Systems

Even if you don’t leave your bike unattended in unsecured areas of the city, the’s always a chance that it might be stolen. You can prevent that from happening with several accessories. The first one is an alarm system. It’s an effective classic measure that lets you hear if someone touches your machine. Experienced thieves know how to disable some of them, but they’re still effective in most cases.

Next, you can install an ignition lock. By modernizing the ignition system with this accessory, you make it impossible to start the bike without a special receiver. If thieves don’t that you have a receiver and steal your keys without it, they won’t be able to start the engine.

Ride On!

Using the accessories from this guide by yourmotobro.com, you can boost your riding experience and make it much safer. If you worry about the style very much, just take a look at the variety of options and chill. The market for motorcycle accessories is huge and full of honestly useful stuff, so why not benefit from it?