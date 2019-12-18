Hallmark Fires Back After Hilarie Burton Accused Them for Bigotry

Actress Hilarie Burton publically provoked Hallmark production house after mentioned them on her Tweeter account, saying how they acted unprofessionally and pressured her for the role she didn’t want to take part. Hilary’s tweet was about her claiming how ”she insisted on an LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting” and refusing to take part in this after Hallmark told her to ”take it or leave it.”

Just going through some old emails from a #Hallmark job I was “let go” from back in January. I had insisted on a LGBTQ character, an interracial couple and diverse casting. I was polite, direct and professional. But after the execs gave their notes on the script and NONE of my — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

Hilarie stated how she refused to take part, after Hallmark showed their one-way negotiation side, and pressured her to accept it without question. However, Hallmark responded on her accusations, by stating how ”Hilarie Burton was never an employee of our industry.” Their reaction only provoked Hilary to fire back even more aggressive, therefore, she tweeted again: ”Sorry for being penalized for standing up for inclusivity” one of her tweets, after she added how she didn’t have any reason to give up that job since it was well-paid and close to her home, associated with military, which she is a fond off. However, she adds: ”If I can go back, I would do the same. The bigotry is a huge problem here, and people need to hear more about it. If you want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it. Love is love,” wrote Hilarie, with the hashtag #receipts.

Id walk away again in a heartbeat. The bigotry comes from the top and permeates the whole deal over there. I’ve been loudly cheering for @lifetimetv all year because they heard my concerns + RALLIED! You want inclusive Christmas magic?! We got it.

Love is love🏳️‍🌈🎄💖 #receipts — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) December 15, 2019

Besides, Hallmark is already on a target regarding LGBT issues. The company had controversy about advertisements where two brides kiss at their wedding. There were strong homophobic reactions, on which Hallmark replied with apologizes. It resulted in the commercial being taken off the screen, which didn’t make things any better for their representation as a national television house.