7 Benefits of Having a Gas Fireplace

With the chilly nights looming around the corner, you might fancy the comfort of your living room, sitting by the fireplace with a cup of coffee. Well, you have been using the wooden fireplace all these years. While you cherish the comfort at the back of your mind, you dread the thought of procuring wood to ensure a constant supply throughout the winter. Besides, with most of your neighbours switching to a gas fireplace, you might wonder about its advantages.

Affordable and clean, a gas fireplace warrants the availability of heat around the year.

Why are wood-burning fireplaces becoming obsolete?

Like many others, you might love to hear the cracking sound of wood in the fireplaces while reading a book beside the heat. However, you might have not considered the gnawing disadvantages of a wooden fireplace. Before we explain how a gas fireplace can benefit your home, let’s check what’s wrong with traditional wooden fireplaces.

With the wood burning in the fireplace, your family members remain continuously exposed to harmful gases. Worse, you’re deteriorating the quality of air in the environment.

The flame on a wooden fireplace takes time to grow strong. Unless you have the liberty of a leisurely hour, lighting the fireplace can turn out to be a frustrating job. Besides, inexperienced people often struggle to light up a wooden fireplace.

It takes proper planning to ensure that you get a consistent supply of wood throughout the winter.

In the end, you end up losing more heat through the chimney with a wood fireplace as compared to gas. This makes wood way less efficient when it comes to heating.

When the wood burns, your attention remains locked at the fireplace all the time. Also, leaving your home with the fire burning might be a risky affair.

Advantages of having a gas fireplace in your home

1. Convenient to use

Have you considered the time-intensive and messy task of collecting wood, chopping them into pieces, and ensuring that the stored firewood doesn’t get damp?

With a gas fireplace, simply bypass all these hassles and light the fire with a single press of a button. Besides, you need not worry about supplying wood to maintain an intense flame. You simply need to ensure timely cleaning and maintain the fireplace.

Besides, some of the advanced gas fireplaces come with the privilege of remote control. You can even control the heat in your room using a timer.

2. Affordable option

A gas fireplace can help you reduce your energy expenses over time. You can turn your central thermostat off in some parts of your home when needed. With the gas fireplaces heating these areas, you can keep the interiors warm.

Also, there might be a few warmer days in the season when you don’t need your fireplace at all. Simply put your gas fireplace off to save energy.

3. Low maintenance

A gas fireplace doesn’t produce smoke since there’s no firewood involved in the mechanism. So, you neither need to tend the fire nor clean up the burnt wood and ash.

You’re sure to appreciate the comfort that a modern gas fireplace warrants. Cherish the comfort of your couch while controlling the heat using a remote. Your local technicians will carry out the annual maintenance to ensure you enjoy efficient and safe operations.

4. Add value to your home

Well, you might be unaware of this little trick to enhance the value of your property. With a gas fireplace, your property value gets a boost. Many homeowners are looking for homes with gas fireplaces. So, if you plan to sell your home after a few years, installing a gas fireplace would be a logical decision. When you sell the property off, the fireplace will fetch you more value than its cumulative installation and maintenance cost.

5. Safer for your home

Do you have kids or pets at home? Well, you should give a second thought to the toxic gases they are exposed to while you burn wood in the fireplace. Then there are open flames and flying sparks close to the fireplace.

This explains why families with children or pets prefer gas fireplaces these days. Being safe and smoke-free, they turn out to be the perfect choice for modern homes.

6. Beautiful focal point

How about building your living room with the fireplace as the focal point? By installing gas ember beds or iron globes around these fireplaces, you can enrich the interiors of your home. Even when you do not light the fireplace, it can add to the elegance of your home. Over the ages, designers have been building living rooms around fireplaces. With modern designs seamlessly complementing the architecture of your home, you’ll fall in love with your indoor space all over again.

7. Install anywhere

Installing a gas fireplace doesn’t require a chimney. Therefore, you can install it anywhere in your home.

One of the limitations of a wood fireplace is the obligation to light the fire in a dedicated place. If you want to heat some other corner of your house, it is challenging. However, you need not worry with a gas fireplace installed in your home. You can use it in your living room, bedroom, and even your bathroom if the need arises. It performs fine even without a chimney. Evidently, a gas fireplace brings you a more personalized heating solution for your home.

Endnote

You might not get to enjoy the sharp crackle of wood or the red and orange flames of a typical wood fireplace when you get a gas fireplace at your home. Well, this shouldn't dampen your spirit as you brace up for another winter. As evident from this article, a gas fireplace undoubtedly brings you several advantages over wooden ones.