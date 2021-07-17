Heads-up Motorcycle Helmet Modifications for 2021

Most passionate motorcycle riders are keen on modifying their helmets to enhance their functionality. Here is a comprehensive guide regarding the mods you can make on your motorcycle helmets. These modifications will improve the overall performance and ride quality while ensuring the safety of the rider. They will also customize your helmet to reflect your taste and style.

Bluetooth Headsets

Whether you are a street rider or an off-road rider, Bluetooth headsets are the first thing you may think about installing on your helmet. These Bluetooth headsets are multipurpose, and you can use them to listen to music, communicate with friends and family, or navigate.

This review of the 10 best budget motorcycle Bluetooth headsets on Rev Corner will surely help you select the best one for your helmet. According to Brian from Rev Corner, these Bluetooth headsets are easy to install and operate.

Most of the latest helmets come with a V or Y-shaped check pad intended for perfectly fitting the ears in the helmet. It does not exert any pressure on the ears. The size of the speakers is equal to or slightly larger than the US half dollar coin. These speakers allow you to communicate in group rides, listen to your favorite music and take directions for navigation.

As a general rule, the Bluetooth speakers are mounted at the bottom on the left-hand side of the helmet. They are designed for convenient adjustment of volume and function controls. The price of these speakers depends on the number of functions they provide.

Heads up Display

Heads up display a relatively new addition to the list of helmet modifications. You can add a heads-up display to any heads-up motorcycle helmet. It is quite similar to those installed in modern cars. They come with a built-in Bluetooth function.

An example of h display is the Nuviz HUD. It provides very clear audio and accurate navigation. The AR-type display is easily attached to the lower section of your helmet. It provides adjustable display speed, music selection, call receiving, and navigation options. A built-in HD camera is also provided.

However, everyone can’t afford Nuviz as it costs around $700. We can say that installing a heads-up display may become a distraction during your journey.

Lighting Kits

Hi-tech motorcycle helmet lighting kits give an ultramodern look to your helmet. They improve the visibility of the rider. They also ensure that the rider becomes the center of the eyes of people present on the road or track.

Adding lighting kits to your helmet is one of the most effective ways to customize your helmet. There are countless options available when it comes to colors and designs. They work on EL wire (Electroluminescent wire) that is more efficient and modernized than LED strips.

These lighting kits range from $100 to $200 with a provision of a rechargeable power supply.

Reflective Strips

These are sort of stickers that work as a decal. They also work as a protectant for your helmet. When a light source hits them, they reflect the light to the source. So you can’t notice them during the daytime.

It is necessary to ensure that these stickers are positioned accurately on the helmet’s surface. Once they stick to your helmet, they are difficult to remove and relocate. You can use a little bit of soapy water to remove them if required.

Tinted Face Shields

Another way to customize your helmet by transforming its look is by adding a tinted face shield. Not every tinted face shield fits in every helmet model. They are often the first choice of stylish riders who prefer wearing full-face helmets.

These tinted face shields come with a major drawback. They do not allow much of the light to reach the eyes of the rider. It means that as soon as the light begins to fade away, the rider will start losing vision. They are practically useless for night riders.

Double pane shield or heated shield

This specialized helmet upgrade is intended for snowmobiling. Snowmobile helmets with heated shields can make the life of a motorcycle rider easier. These heated shields range in price from $75 to $150, depending upon the quality and brand.

Double pane shields that do not have heating elements also help resist fog in cold temperatures. However, their fog blocking capacity is limited. The price of an average double pane shield ranges from $25 to $60.

Quick Release Straps

Many motorcycle riders are tired of the double D-ring strap of their helmet. You can use quick-release straps instead of the boring D-ring strap if you are one of them. The quick-release feature is quite convenient and is found in more expensive helmets.

However, you should know that these straps require cutting and sewing. This alteration to the helmet will void any warranty from the manufacturer.

Helmet Skirts

Helmet Skirts are attached around the bottom rim of the helmet for protection against winds. They are very useful during cold weather. You can quickly attach or detach them whenever required. They also reduce the sound of wind from interfering in your communication system. However, you are not likely to use them for your usual riding excursions.

Helmet fit Modifications

These fitting modifiers help you adjust the size of your helmet if it does not fits well. These include cheek pads and liners. However, if your helmet still doesn’t fit well, you need to purchase the size that fits best for you.

Padding is prone to breakage over time, and in that case, it should be replaced. However, this modification is not suggested for recycling and reusing very old helmets as they will lose their protective EPS foam. Check for zipper or Velcro openings on the cheek pads of your helmet, and add these padded liners there. Don’t cut your helmet for inserting and adjusting cheek pads and padded liners.

Conclusion

Are you are a riding enthusiast who loves to alter, upgrade, and modify your motorcycle and motorcycle gear? We have reviewed all the best and latest helmet modifications for you to make it easier for you to choose the ones that fit your style and riding requirements.

However, it is essential to remember that permanently modifying the structure of your helmet is not allowed in most states. Without drilling the helmet, you can even install the camera in your helmet.

With so many options available online, it is surely overwhelming to choose the best modifications. Think wisely about the appearance and function of a modification before spending on it.