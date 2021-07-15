Health Benefits of Hydrotherapy

If you have been looking for a way to improve your wellbeing and get relief from pain, then hydrotherapy may be the answer you are looking for. It is a treatment that has been used for hundreds of years and has become an important part of medical treatment, although many people are still in the dark about what it can offer us.

What Does Hydrotherapy Do?

Essentially, hydrotherapy works to reduce pain and improve your wellbeing by submerging the body into the water. Coldwater is used when there is a need to stimulate the body to promote healing and invigoration. Warm water is used to help soothe the body and slow it down. If you have a physical injury, then you can expect a combination of warm and cold water to be used in a bid to promote healing and reduce inflammation.

You do not have to be able to swim to take part in a hydrotherapy session as the water is usually only up to chest height and there will always be staff on hand to help you If you are struggling, making it completely safe to enjoy.

Common Ailments That Hydrotherapy Can Help

Hydrotherapy is a great all-around therapy that supports a number of conditions and symptoms. Some of the most common include:

• Chronic pain

• Neurological conditions

• Heart conditions

• Circulatory system problems

• Musculoskeletal injuries

• Post-surgery recovery

• Gastrointestinal problems

• Endocrine conditions

However, according to healthandfitnesstravel.com hydrotherapy can also be used for anyone that is experiencing aches, pains and stress, with many facilities offering a walk-in service for clients to enjoy.

Key Benefits of Hydrotherapy

Although hydrotherapy can be found in most locations, understanding the benefits that it offers can be the difference between trying it and avoiding it. The main benefits of hydrotherapy include:

Reducing Tension and Relieving Pain

When you get into a hydrotherapy pool, you will enjoy a feeling of weightlessness that can help to reduce the levels of tension you feel in your limbs. This weightlessness can support injured or aching muscles and release endorphins that will help to naturally reduce any pain you are in.

Detoxing Your Body

If you love the idea of detoxing but do not want to undergo a strange diet to do it, then hydrotherapy is a great way to get the results you want. The heat in saunas and steam rooms work to help you sweat out any impurities or toxins that are in your body and help you to feel cleansed and ready to face the world.

Rehabilitating Muscles

If you have injured your muscles, then immersing them in warm water can help to reduce pain. This happens as warm water increases your body temperature and allows more blood to flow. This increased circulation will work hard to heal your injury and can rehabilitate your muscles and joints, making it a great activity to enjoy after training.

Helping to Relieve Stress Levels

If you find that your stress levels are through the roof, then hydrotherapy can help to slow your body down and give you time to breathe. Hydrotherapy is proven to reduce blood pressure and slows down your reactions, helping to reduce anxiety and releasing endorphins that will make you feel able to tackle your stress more effectively.

Giving Your Immune System a Boost

If your immune system has taken a bashing or is not as strong as you want it to be, then hydrotherapy can help! The heat increases your blood flow and moves your white blood cells around the body more effectively, allowing them to collect anything harmful and dispose of it before it has the chance to attack your immune system. A strengthened immune system is great, especially when the cold and flu season hits!

How Hydrotherapy Has Become a Holiday

More consumers are looking for relaxing spa holidays that provide a way to unwind and rejuvenate. These spa resorts are all over the globe, and many now offer hydrotherapy as part of their package because of the many health benefits it offers. A typical session will last between thirty minutes to an hour and can be tailored to your specific needs, especially if you choose a resort with extensive spa services.

According to whatswimspa.co.uk, swim spas offer a focus on hydrotherapy that can be hugely beneficial, especially from a physiotherapy perspective. However, hydrotherapy is more than just a pool; it can include thermal baths, saunas, showers, water circuits, steam rooms and more so that your treatment can be tailored to fit your specific needs.

In addition to the many different types of hydrotherapy on offer, therapists can also enhance the process by adding additional features to promote better results. For example, adding water jets can provide a massage that helps to stimulate your lymphatic system. Using plunge pools will get your circulation activated and using aromatherapy can aid with relaxation and focus.

Also, you only need to take a swimming costume and towel to get involved, making it a very accessible activity to enjoy. Please note, that if you require medication whilst you exercise then you will also need to take this to your hydrotherapy treatment session too.

Is Hydrotherapy Effective?

Hydrotherapy is a highly effective solution and scientific studies have proven that that it helps improve strength and fitness as well as offers a whole body relaxation. It is common to feel that you are more mobile in the water, making it easier to exercise and move. However, it is also important to take things slowly when you are undergoing hydrotherapy as overdoing movement can result in greater pain when you get out of the pool. The great news is that as well as being effective, hydrotherapy is also one of the safest treatment options available.

Add Hydrotherapy into Your Routine

If you suffer from pain, stress or a physical condition that can be aided with the use of water treatment, then hydrotherapy may be a great choice for you. It is effective and relaxing and allows your body the time it needs to heal without other pressures taking over. Why not try a hydrotherapy pool or book a spa break and enjoy the benefits of this therapy for yourself?