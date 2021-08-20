Healthy Chewy Dog ​​Feeding Guide

Chewy prepares and delivers homemade food for dogs, and today the company’s experts will tell you how to create a balanced natural diet for your dog at home. Health Pets Proper nutrition

According to a Chewy study, every second family has a pet. People treat pets like family members and pay much more attention to their nutrition than before. The key point in preparing healthy food is consultation and joint preparation of the diet with a veterinarian-nutritionist, because each animal is different. But there are general recommendations that are relevant for preparing meals for dogs of all breeds and ages.

3 ways to feed your dog the right way

Criteria for a healthy pet diet are benefits, balance, freshness and taste. Today, three types of food for dogs are more suitable for them: food with alternative sources of protein, freeze-dried food and regular home cooking.

Food with alternative protein sources

Vegetable proteins lack some essential amino acids, and animal proteins are not suitable for everyone: for example, for ethical reasons, or if the dog has an allergy. Therefore, they came up with a replacement for proteins: an alternative protein, which is made from insects. In terms of nutritional value, the alternative protein surpasses animal and plant proteins: it contains all amino acids, does not cause allergic reactions and is well absorbed, and its production is environmentally friendly. The alternative protein is mainly produced by Western companies such as Yora, Eat-small, BugBakes, Wild Earth.

Freeze-dried feed

Lyophilization is drying that preserves the nutrients and texture of the food. Freeze-dried food is diluted with water and mixed a little a healthy natural food with a natural moisture level is obtained. The food weighs 10-15% less than industrial dry food, so it is convenient to take on the road. The production technology is new and relatively expensive, but you can buy feed: for example, under the brands Acana or Orijen.

Homemade dog food

Responsible pet owners want their pets to eat as well as you and me. Therefore, many abandon industrial feed and start cooking. Homemade food has several benefits. First, you can control the quality and composition of your dog’s Chewy diet on your own using bestdogfood.expert. This avoids the preservatives, flavor enhancers, and other harmful additives found in industrial foods and adds moisture to your dog’s diet.

Secondly, the homemade food is incredibly delicious. Such food will give your dog strength and health. But self-cooking is troublesome, and you have to cook often, because the shelf life of fresh food in the refrigerator is three to four days. That being said, you need to carefully monitor your dog’s nutritional balance. Preparing healthy food is tricky without a veterinary dietitian, but there are a few tips to help you keep your pet delicious and nutritious.

How to compose your own home Chewy diet for pet

If you decide to feed your pet a natural diet, then it is best to seek the help of a veterinary dietitian or use a food delivery service for your four-footed friend. In this case, you can be sure that the diet will be balanced and healthy. But if you do decide to cook for your pet yourself, here are some tips: Decide on sources of protein in your diet

Animal protein is essential for a dog because it contains essential amino acids, so if the pet is not allergic, the main part of the diet should be meat, fish or organ meats such as liver or heart. Be careful with offal: there is a large amount of trace elements in the liver, and in order not to cause an excess of vitamins, you need to monitor its amount in the diet. To increase the food safety of fish, meat and by-products, they must be thermally processed: boiled or baked. Add cereals and vegetables to the diet

Cereals and vegetables are sources of carbohydrates and fiber. Fiber helps control calorie intake and therefore serves as an excellent prevention of overweight in dogs. In particular, fiber stimulates peristalsis and improves metabolism. Most vegetables can be given raw or boiled first, but if you feed your pet with starchy cereals or potatoes, you need to boil it very hard otherwise the starch will not be absorbed.

Approximate dog ration for a week

So, deciding to feed your dog with natural products, you can use the following scheme:

1. Morning feeding

Ideally, fermented milk products (kefir, cottage cheese, yogurt, sour cream) with the addition of porridge are suitable for the morning. It is advisable to add vegetables to the porridge.

2. Evening feeding

In the evening, the pet needs to be given meat with porridge. You can also add vegetables and fruits. Meat should be replaced with fish once or twice a week.

Twice a week, add the yolk of a chicken egg (or two quail eggs) to the meat. Also, a little vegetable oil should be added to the food with each meal.

Remember vegetable fats

From time to time we hear the myth from the clients of our service that for a complete list of nutrients your dog needs you can visit the FEDIAF website.

Try to feed your pets at a specific time. It is impossible to resist the begging eyes of a beloved pet, and the hand itself reaches out to give the dog a piece of sausage from the table, but due to frequent feeding, animals become overweight and have health problems.

It is not easy to independently take into account all the nuances of proper nutrition and monitor the proportions, and without consulting a doctor, there is a risk of harming the dog. Therefore, be prepared to devote sufficient time to preparing food and be sure to consult with a veterinary dietitian or use the delivery of balanced wholesome food – then your pet will be healthy, active and cheerful.

Conclusion

Natural nutrition is as close as possible to the nutrition of a dog in its natural habitat. Therefore, if you have the time and desire, you can always create a balanced and healthy diet for your pet, which will be the key to the health and longevity of your dog. By the way, if you decide to transfer your pet from natural feeding to dry food, this should be done gradually, over 10-14 days. At the same time, during the transition period, probiotics should be added to the dog’s diet daily.