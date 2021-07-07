Healthy Pets Naturally – Advices And Lifehacks

If you are a responsible owner, then like no one you understand the importance of proper nutrition for your pet. Nutrient-rich foods are of great importance to your dog’s body and health. There are certain nutrient-rich diets for dogs that even help to prevent cancer. Also, nowadays, almost any product can be found on the pet food market. There are separate lines for animals with different types of food: dietary, high protein, etc. However, we cannot fully guarantee that beautiful packaging and advertising is not only a marketing ploy. Vetalogica suggests that you turn to natural methods for obtaining nutrients and vitamins. In this article, we’ll walk you through the top sources of nutrients and the healthiest foods for your pet.

The main nutrients for your pet

Protein

Proteins are the main building blocks of cells and tissues. They are essential for the growth and maintenance of strong bones and tissues. Blocks are obtained from several major sources such as meat (animal sources), eggs, legumes and cereals. All products should be served cooked and never raw.

Fats

Many people underestimate the importance of fat in animal nutrition. However, they are the main energy fuel. The pet gets much more energy from them than from proteins and carbohydrates. Fats are essential for the absorption of certain vitamins in the dog’s body and for the production of hormones. It is considered a great misconception to exclude fats from the diet. This will only hurt your dog more. If you have a goal for your pet to lose weight, then the diet should not be harmful to health.

Vitamins

Dogs need a lot of vitamins to maintain normal metabolism. Unfortunately, not all vitamins are synthesized in the body of animals, therefore it is necessary to get them in addition with food. There are many vitamin supplements that are considered good practice for dogs. However, most households forget that excess vitamins can also be harmful. That is why it is worth consulting with your doctor and getting tested to find out about the vitamin deficiency in your pet’s body. A deficiency, like an excess of vitamins, can be harmful for your pet.

Carbohydrates

Carbohydrates are the central source of energy in both humans and animals. They also affect gut health and are essential for brain function (glucose).

The best carbohydrate for dogs is fiber, with moderately fermentable fiber. For dogs to benefit from fiber, it must be moderately fermentable. It is this fiber that is best suited for maintaining gut health. This is often the fiber used in dog food. The simplest examples of moderately fermentable fibers are bran, wheat, and corn.

The best natural food for dogs

Raw Fermented Vegetables

Fermenting vegetables allows you to get rid of less healthy carbohydrates such as starch and sugar. During fermentation, they are converted to lactic acid. Through this process, various nutrients, beneficial enzymes are produced, which are a very effective probiotic for your pet. A small amount of fermented vegetables is already of great importance to your pet. Fermented vegetables are available at the store, you can check out the health food section. If they were not found in your region, then you can easily find many recipes on the Internet. Proper nutrition is the easiest and most correct way to provide your pet with nutrients that are beneficial to your pet’s health.

Raw and fermented milk

Many owners doubt whether it is worth giving their pets milk. After all, not even all people learn it well. However, veterinarians claim that raw milk is one of the richest sources of minerals, nutrients, trace elements and vitamins. This is a storehouse of useful substances for your pet. Milk is a natural food, since ancient times it was one of the sources of nutrition. And as you know, nature will not advise bad, so all the nutrients from milk are completely absorbed in the dog’s body. Dogs that regularly consume milk have a better watchdog system. Milk is also not a highly colored product, so it can be given even to dogs on a diet.

Raw fish

Another product often recommended by veterinarians is whole raw fish. It contains a huge amount of nutrients for the dog’s body. It is recommended to consume not only fish meat, but also bones, muscles and other organs. They contain a huge amount of nutrients. Many dog ​​owners report that inexpensive small, whole fish is one of the best sources of nutrients for their pets. It is especially good if you know for sure that the fish was caught in nature, and not raised on a farm. However, remember that everything is fine in moderation. Raw fish contains the enzyme thiaminase, which prevents thiamine from being absorbed. It is best not to feed your dog raw fish too often and limit yourself to a few times a week. Raw fish is also low in calories and high in healthy proteins and fats. That is why it can be consumed by dogs on a diet.

The bottom line

If you are serious about finding out the exact number of nutrients in food for animals, you can face a number of uncertainties. Any food changes the amount of nutrients depending on the environment, on the type of preparation. You cannot guarantee the same nutrient content.

However, owners who don’t care what nutrients and vitamins their dog needs are missing out on a lot. After all, proper nutrition allows you to avoid a huge number of diseases and even such severe ones as cancer. Be sure to check the lack of any substances and vitamins present in your pet’s body. There are a ton of supplements and feeds on the market that already contain nutrients. However, we would like to point out that only natural and natural food, unprocessed, truly contains the largest amount of nutrients and nutrients.