High Paying Careers In 2023 Within the Technology Space

If you want to get involved in a career in technology that will pay well and contribute to your sense of self and accomplishment, there are many jobs that will meet those needs.

The year 2023 is a rewarding time when technology is innovating and changing the landscape of business, commerce, and how everyday Americans live their lives. You can be a part of that by learning a career that can help you help people every day with better technology, and help you to live the life you want.

Many careers in technology are well-paying jobs with large growth potential. You’ll have to start with some courses in basic language development or technical engineering. Once completed, you will find that the job market is open and waiting for you.

Think about what you are interested in when it comes to technology jobs, and then search the job boards for the types of jobs that are available in that field. You will find thousands.

Then you will be able to take the course or program that will meet your needs and help you to check off all of the boxes in the job that you want.

To get you started, here are some of the top-paying careers in 2023 in the technology space that will get your inspiration flowing.

Mobile Applications Developer

There was a time when it was fun to say, “there’s an app for that.” In 2023, it is an implied way of life. If you have ever wondered if you can make money developing one of the millions of apps that are being downloaded and paid for every single day, the answer is yes. Apps for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets are being launched daily.

There are apps that run businesses, help people communicate, and help people live their lives in banking, productivity, and more. You can learn a programming language such as C++, Java, Java Script, or Swift, and make an app that will change lives. This is one of the most inspiring fields to work in, and with base salaries starting at $110,000. Apple and Google are dominating the field here, and these are excellent platforms to get started on, and exciting ones to be a part of.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engineer

The field of artificial intelligence (AI) is a field that has evolved from creating robots to one that hundreds of millions of people use every day. If you scan your face to use your phone, you use AI. You can be a part of this career too, after an education in the engineering applications of artificial intelligence and machine learning.

You will need some basic programming language to start, along with some math and statistical credits, and the more advanced language and coding writing skills you have, the better. You’ll also want to have skills and education in machine learning and neural networking. With this education, you will qualify for AI engineering jobs that pay over $100,000. An engineer in the field of AI will be creating, managing, and organizing projects that change the world.

Cloud Architecture and Engineering

If you use a cloud for any work or productivity, it may seem like a simple but elusive concept. You put something on the computer and then save it into cyberspace. Behind the scenes are cloud architecture experts and engineers who are making all of that magic happen. You can become a cloud architect with Amazon, Google, Apple, Microsoft, or any other company in the big tech market and help the world become one with cloud computing.

You’ll need to understand network management, Internet security, have a grasp of some programming languages or a strong grasp of at least one, and know how to use application programming interfaces (API). All of this will help you to secure a job and start an exciting career that will pay over $107,000 annually.

The blockchain has been around for

Blockchain Engineering

over a decade, and in 2023 is becoming a part of everyday life. From developing non-fungible tokens (NFT) to examining and helping with cryptocurrency, blockchain professionals are experts in the field that are more in demand than they have ever been before. There are billions of dollars spent on the blockchain and on its solutions every year today.

You need to have programming skills and understand the world of cryptocurrency. Starting with a course in Ethereum or bitcoin technologies is an excellent starting point. This is a job where the time invested upfront is worth it. Many blockchain engineer careers begin with a base salary of $150,000.

Start Your Career

These are just a few of the exciting things you can do when you are wondering what do technology jobs pay in 2023. Most will start at $100,000 with the right education and skills behind you.

If you want to become a professional in technology in 2023, the job market is wide open and growing. The demand for tech architects and engineers is high today, and the demand will be even stronger.

If you haven’t started a course in this field yet, now is the time to do so. Start an exciting career in the field of technology today in the niche of your choice, and you will be starting a path towards an exciting life with a well-paid career that you find rewarding on every level. Begin developing your skills and expanding your educational qualifications, and get started on your career today.