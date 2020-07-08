3 Reasons to Hire a Spousal Private Investigator

Spousal problems aren’t anything new and they happen a lot. But some problems aren’t as easy to solve as the rest. Because of that, many people resort to hiring private investigators to solve the problem.

Couples constantly fight over things that essentially ruin the relationship. But sometimes, one of them isn’t as invested in the relationship as the other.

Naturally, this leads to an unhappy and untrustworthy relationship where one person constantly doubts the other. But you have to have a justifiable reason to spy on your spouse.

Doing the immoral thing and hiring a private investigator in hopes of catching them cheat based on presumptions will make you look like the bad person.

It’s always advised to have control over your emotions than to be emotionally unstable and unreasonable when dealing with a problematic spouse.

But if you’re certain something is happening behind your back, then here are the reasons why you should hire a private investigator instead of doing the investigating yourself.

1. They Will Help You Catch a Cheater

Let’s not kid ourselves; the only reason why you need to hire a PI is to catch a cheating spouse. Sure, there could be other reasons such as money, but cheating is the number one reason why people hire spousal private investigators.

Having an affair is the worst possible thing to happen to a relationship. But to make matters worse, the person having an affair can easily conceal it and make it a secret.

They can just as easily seed doubt into your mind, so it really depends on the person. But noticing a cheating spouse is very easy if you know what you’re looking for.

For example, they might have a burner phone that they use solely for calling. You might notice hair on their clothes that doesn’t resemble yours, and there are dozens of other things that give away the affair.

When you notice one of these, your natural instinct would be to investigate yourself.

But seeing as you aren’t a pro when it comes to catching a cheater, your best option is to hire a PI that knows how to handle things. Their goal is to help bring you peace of mind, and they won’t stop until they are absolutely certain.

2. They Are Professionals

Let’s elaborate on the previous point made. Being a professional means nothing. But showing and proving your level of professionalism will get you everywhere.

So, what makes a private investigator a professional? Well, private investigators are usually ex-police or military, so they know a thing or two about what’s allowed and what isn’t.

But this isn’t the most impressive trait when it comes to these people. Discretion and surveillance is a spousal private investigator’s biggest weapon when it comes to catching a cheater.

Knowing how to make yourself invisible while also knowing how to gather evidence is a skill that people pay a lot for. And these people know how and when to utilize their skill set.

Being a professional when it comes to surveillance and discretion gives a PI the biggest chance of success. The last thing they want is to spook the target and for them to confront you regarding it.

Nearly all spousal PI’s and agencies, such as SQPI, know what it takes to be the best in the industry. They also know how to gather evidence to support their claim and ultimately bring peace of mind to you.

3. They Know the Legal System And Their Limitations

Hiring an experienced and skilled investigator will give you the biggest chance for success. However, you’re also hiring them because they know the law and their limitations with it.

An experienced PI will know when to stop and how far to go with the investigation. They’ll also know the best course of action, the best way to approach the cheating spouse, and how to conduct himself when in a difficult situation.

But one more reason that really should interest you is also related to the legal system, but this time when in court.

Let’s assume that your spouse is cheating on you. Your best course of action would be to ask for a divorce. Since you have a perfectly fine reason for a divorce, you’ll likely want to go to court and win the case.

And here is where a spousal PI helps you. Not only are they maters in law, but they also know how to conduct and testify in court. Not only do you have a reason to go to court, but you also have a powerful weapon to win your case. A spousal private investigator will dress professionally and be very precise and accurate with the information they provide. Also, this information will be provided in great detail, just enough so that the judge or jury rules in your favor.

This isn’t about winning under any circumstances, but more about getting the most out of the victory. If you’re dealing with a cheating spouse then your case is already won. What’s left is for you the get a possible deal.

When NOT To Hire a Spousal Private Investigator

We talked about this at the begging but let’s elaborate more on the subject since you’re now familiar with the reasons why you should hire.

There are a couple of situations where you don’t need the helping hand of a PI. This has nothing to do with the investigator nor the job title, but more about keeping money in your pocket.

If you’re ready to forgive your cheating spouse, even if you have no proof of it, then there is no need to hire one. If you already have proof that they’ve cheated, then there is also no need to hire one.

These are the two you’ll likely want to pay attention to the most. But they’re not all of them. If you also think that your spouse isn’t worth the money to hire a PI, then don’t hire one and simply take matters into your own hands.