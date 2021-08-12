Are you facing criminal charges? If you are, it’s advisable to hire a criminal defense attorney to ensure that you get a fair hearing and your rights are protected in the process. If you are charged with a crime, talking to a criminal defense attorney is the best way to protect yourself.

Unfortunately, most people often think they know the legal system better; therefore, they skip the attorney hiring process. This is a mistake that could lead to slip-ups and errors that can harm your case.

Below are six reasons why you should hire a criminal defense attorney as soon as possible.

It Saves You Time

If you’re arrested and charged with a crime, you will have very little time to create your defense. You will need to act as fast as possible. Wasting any time could lead to your case becoming worse as the prosecuting lawyer gathers more evidence against you.

After your arrest, you will not have time to negotiate or create a solid defense to get your charges dropped. According to Kim Stephens, The only chance you have is to hire a reputable criminal defense attorney to represent you.

Your attorney will start negotiations immediately as they know the ins and outs of the legal system and how it works. They may negotiate a reduced sentence, or even get the prosecuting attorney to drop your charges.

You Need To Employ a Professional Line of Attack

A criminal felony is a very severe charge. Therefore, you will need a professional approach to handle all the challenges and obstacles you face during the case. For example, you may need to have a conversation with your accuser and reconcile your differences.

If this is the case, you will significantly benefit from hiring a criminal defense attorney. They have the necessary training and experience to mediate between you and the accuser. If you are handling your own case, mediation becomes impossible as you will need a neutral third party to help you move forward.

Mediation may lead to your accuser dropping the charges or the prosecution reducing your charges. Your attorney will also help you handle the complicated processes and get you through your case successfully.

Your Attorney Will Be Present When You Are Answering Questions

We have all heard the phrase; you should never answer questions from the detective without having your lawyer present. After the police charge you with a criminal offense and you’re arrested, the investigators, prosecuting team, and officers will need to ask you some questions regarding the crime you allegedly committed. When they do, it’s advisable to avoid answering their questions without your lawyer present.

Answering the questions may lead to you implicating yourself and hurting your chances of a reduced charge. It’s very easy to say something you will later regret. That’s because the police have tricks up their sleeves that they use to encourage suspects and defendants to admit their charges or give a confession.

If they charge you with a crime, remember that you have the legal right to consult an attorney and have one present during questioning. Hiring a criminal defense attorney is not acceptance of guilt. It’s simply a step towards protecting yourself and your constitutional rights.

An Attorney Will Protect Your Constitutional Rights

There are many cases across the country of arresting officers harassing suspects or violating their legal rights. If you are not an experienced professional in the law enforcement field, you may not know whether the arresting officers violated your legal rights or not. Therefore, it’s imperative to hire a knowledgeable and experienced criminal defense lawyer.

For example, the arresting officers may skip some steps when they carry out an arrest. The most significant violation often done by authorities is the lack of a warrant to go through a suspect’s belongings or search their house. They may also lack probable cause to search the suspect or their vehicle.

Your defense lawyer will look at your case keenly and pinpoint any steps arresting officers took beyond their legal boundaries. They will also fight to get rid of evidence obtained illegally by the police from your case. Once the court deems evidence inadmissible, it will not be used against you in the future.

An Attorney Will Help You Negotiate a Plea Bargain

Criminal cases are often complicated and time-consuming. Therefore, it’s not surprising that most cases are often resolved before going to trial. You can do this by negotiating a plea deal with the prosecuting attorney.

Getting a plea bargain means accepting the charges and pleading guilty to a reduced charge, leading to a reduced punishment. Resolving your case by taking a plea bargain helps both sides reduce the expenses and time spent on the trial.

Your attorney will help you negotiate the best plea bargain with the prosecutors, giving you the best possible result. However, if both parties can’t see eye to eye on the offer at the table, the case will go to trial.

It Gives You Peace of Mind

Emotional support, reassurance, and peace of mind are essential during your case. One of the benefits of a criminal defense attorney is ensuring that you have the necessary emotional support to help you through the case. Being arrested by the police and charged with a crime can be a stressful ordeal, both emotionally and psychologically.

The best criminal defense attorney will fight for you and ensure that your rights are protected. This gives you peace of mind that your case is in good hands.

The lawyer will be your shield against the unforgiving criminal justice system. This is fundamental to ensure that you cope well and handle your case like a pro.

Are You Ready To Hire a Criminal Defense Attorney?

Have you been charged with a crime? If so, you may be asking yourself “Do I need a criminal defense attorney?” The answer is yes.

It’s essential to hire a criminal defense attorney immediately after you’re charged with a crime. Your attorney will fight for you in court and negotiate the best possible plea bargain.