15 Simple Yet Special Holiday Gift Ideas For Your Employees For 2020

The holiday season is upon us and Halloween is approaching rather quickly. Thanksgiving is going to be just around the corner and then bam, Christmas! Following is a list of holiday gift ideas that should relieve you of a significant amount of stress if you haven’t thought about what to gift your employees already.

1. Protein Bag

You have got to have a few fitness freaks in your company. This bag is going to contain a lot of protein bars and probably a package of whey protein isolate as well. You want to customize it further? Add a bottle/shaker into it and you are sorted for the day. This is going to be the ideal holiday gift for the fitness buff in your office. It could also be a very intelligent icebreaker between you and your superfit employees. It might as well get you in their good books so that you can get a free training session every week to shed of those extra pounds that you have been trying to get rid of since the last holiday season ended.

2. Coffee Thermos

The weather is about to get cold and nobody understands this better than a true coffee lover. Coffee consumption is going to be at an all-time high especially with the holidays approaching. Winter is going to be even more blissful with this portable coffee thermos that you will be giving away to all the coffee lovers in your company.

3. Home Assistant

This gift shall serve the purpose of those who need help around their house. You know for sure that the new candidate that you hired last month in the human resources department is going to be extremely grateful for this present. This home assistant will be godsend for your northern divisional manager as well. She is one forgetful soul but this is a gift that she will never forget to thank you enough for.

4. Hive Speaker

Any music lovers in the house? The Hive speaker is going to be the best friend of all audiophiles in your office. What you get with it is amazing sound quality and surround sound all within a compact size. The bass quality is amazing and the treble is just right.

5. Green Tea Set

This will calm down every restless soul in your office. Touted as one of the most thoughtful and generous holiday gifts, a green tea set will prove to be the perfect companion for the anxious and restless people in your company. The flavors that you get are incredible, ranging from jasmine and lavender to chamomile and almond as well. It is like sipping into a cup of heaven and trust me, once you have taken a whiff of their aroma, you will buy a pack for yourself as well.

6. Tiny Plants

Now these are super cute! There is no other way to put it. Tiny plants can be a source of imagination and inspiration. You can easily buy a succulent ficus compacta, bamboo plant, parsley pot, or even a fake virgin plastic plant with moonstones to make the perfect holiday gift. A single look at them is going to change the mood of your employee.

7. Christmas Gift Hamper

The holiday of holidays is approaching and you cannot ignore a Christmas gift hamper that easily. It just comes naturally to you and your hands just move around the store collecting the best of the best to make the perfect gift for this Christmas. A bottle of wine, a pack of walnuts, a box of chocolates, a pack of marshmallows, wrapped candy, soft toy, two champagne glasses, and the list goes on and on. Drop in a bottle of lavender essential oil and you are the best boss in the world.

8. Motivational Books

The Four Agreements by Miguel Ruiz

The Varieties of Human Experience by William James

Moonwalking With Einstein: The Art and Science of Remembering Everything by Joshua Foer

A Tale of Three Kings by Gene Edwards

Setting the Table: The Transforming Power of Hospitality in Business by Danny Meyer

Do these names ring a bell? This is a list of world famous motivational authors and their most coveted and sought-after books. Some of your employees do seem to struggle a bit while making their place in your organization. Every morning they look for some sort of motivation and inspiration. This could be it.

9. Personalized Coffee Mugs

Personalized coffee mugs are one of the sweetest and most thoughtful gifts you can give to your employees this holiday season. You know what would make them even more special? A personalized message from their boss mentioning their name and the things that he/she likes about them the most.

10. Noise Cancelling Earphones

Another gift for music lovers in your office! Skullcandy is one option and then there are so many other brands in the market. You can pick Philips or probably Sony depending upon your budget and make this holiday season even more musical for your team members. We say noise cancelling because this is the best way to enjoy music. Period!

11. A Box Of Chocolates

Dark chocolate, semi-dark chocolate, 75% chocolate, sweet chocolate, milk chocolate, white chocolate, flavored chocolate, fruity chocolate, dry fruit chocolate, and to top it all, liquor chocolate! The sweetest gift that you can present to your employees right from the top managerial levels to your trainees is chocolate. Do we need to say more?

12. Hair Straightener

Looking to impress some of the most coveted associates and long-term partners in your firm? A hair straightener or probably a curling iron could be the perfect gift for them this holiday season. Every lady in your office wants to look her best and this appliance could do the trick for them. Needless to mention, you will be crowned their undisputed hero by the end of this year for saving them from a bad hair day.

13. Leather Carry Bag

Everyone loves a great feeling leather tote. Regardless of what its size is, the feeling of genuine leather against their skin makes everyone weak in the knees. Men love it in the form of stylish wallets and women just love leather in any form, especially if it is a Gucci handbag. Make this gift your target this year especially for your top managerial members and board of directors.

14. Playing Cards

There will be moments when you just want to kill time regardless of whether you are at your work table or in the conference room. A stack of cards is a good option.

15. Spa Session

This gift could even be a monthly thing. A company paid spa session or a gift voucher for the same is going to be a total blessing. Who doesn’t want a few minutes to unwind and relax their mind? We all do. Do consider these gift ideas this holiday season and you will return to a rejuvenated and recharged workforce.

