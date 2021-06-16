Toronto is a multicultural metropolis that records millions of tourist visits every year. Whether you visit this city for a long period or you are just passing through, Toronto will leave you speechless with its atmosphere and charm. It’s equally alive both during the day and at night when it comes to entertainment and culture. With its many attractions that are characteristic of this city, Toronto can boast once again in a row and that’s certainly a rich nightlife. This Canadian metropolis becomes even more important when it gets dark and people eagerly rush to the streets in search of nightlife.

Are you one of those who tirelessly look for a place to have a good time? If so, you are in the right place. Surely it was very hard during the lockdown, locked in the house and watching with just a few people for all of us. But, let’s move on and go out with good energy! In this article, we will reveal the 5 hottest nightlife spots in Toronto you need to visit in 2021.

1. The Drake Hotel

The Drake Hotel is a well-known location to all Canadians. The place exudes wonderful charm and energy. Various events are organized in this club, from stand-up comedy, film screenings to band performances. There is something interesting for everyone, so the guests of Drake Hotel are both from young to elders.

It consists of three levels, each with its own story. In fact, the top floor, or rooftop as they call it, is ideal for long conversations with a glass of good drink. If you want to spend a quiet night with your company without a lot of loud music, you will turn off the rooftop. The central part is very busy and intended for dancing. People who love dancing and listening to music will be in this very part of the club. While the last level is the famous Drake Underground. This floor exudes an amazing atmosphere. With its high-level sound system, this club is an ideal place for parties until late at night. You can have the opportunity to hear various DJs here, and the energy of the mass of people will surely delight you. The success of this nightclub is precisely in the fact that in one place you can go to one of these three floors, depending on the energy you have that day or night. One complete place worth your attention.

2. Bar hop

For all beer lovers, this place will blow them away. Bar Hop is a brand in Toronto that has three locations in extremely attractive neighborhoods. Although they have a modest interior as we used to see in pubs, they can boast of excellent food and always fresh beer. As for beer, you will have a wide range of choices for this drink, so you will surely find one that suits your taste, which is why you will often go back to this pub. It is ideal for hanging out with friends with a good beer by your side. Very often in Bar Hop, you can enjoy live gigs. Also, something that attracts people’s attention is their different offers every day. Each location on the same day can have a different offer, such as Sundays for cocktails, Tuesdays for wine, etc.

Very creative idea of this place and again so simple.

3. N’Awlins

If you enjoy jazz, blues, in one-word alternative music that young people would say today, N’Awlins is the right place for you. Their offer of great jazz and blues musicians are wide and if you are a fan of this kind of music, this place will definitely be worth your attention. Of course, the cafe is adorned with music that is accompanied by New Orleans, which we can easily relate to its name. This relaxing place offers unusual, high-quality food. Here you can try from seafood to their most famous appetizer – alligator. Certainly, some of you have not had the opportunity to try exotic dishes like this, so N’Awlins is the right choice if you are a food lover.

Something that makes this place great is the offer every day that at certain hours gives a 50% discount for those who want to sit at the bar.

A funny fact about the name of the place: the local hall in Toronto says that you will easily recognize a tourist in this city. If they pronounce New Orleans as N’Awlins, then they’re certainly foreigners.

4. TIFF Bell Lightbox

If you are tired of stormy night-outs and are looking for something different, or you are struggling with boredom, visit TIFF Bell Lightbox. This place is largely related to the film. Fans of the seventh art will certainly be its faithful visitors. In fact, the TIFF Bell Lightbox is the site of the Toronto International Film Festival. There are various screenings of movies to choose from every day. You can watch the most popular and latest movies right here. The place is so popular that you can even often meet a famous actor or director enjoying their film. You can also watch the whole movie with a glass of wine. A very relaxed place that offers above all fun, and if the fun goes with good wine then it’s the right thing isn’t it?

5. Spin Toronto

Do sports and nightlife go together? Well, in this place, those two seemingly incompatible things fit together perfectly. Spin Toronto has become a real hit among young people and you can find it in several locations. The club contains 12 tables for ping pong, bars and menus with food and drinks. You get everything in one, fun, recreation and again the opportunity to fill your stomach after sports and have a good time with music and drinks. This place connects those who are eager for sports and those who are crazy about nightlife. The ideal combination of the incompatible! If you are not good at playing table tennis, don’t worry. If you have the desire to learn this sport, there are training and great sportsmen at your disposal from whom you can learn a lot. The staff and service are truly inviolable, so you will be positively surprised. Isn’t the idea of ​​playing table tennis with friends while a mug of beer is pouring you a truly wonderful break?

According to www.torontoclubs.com, these are just some of the many clubs you can visit in this city that never sleeps. We hope that reading this article you have already got the desire to run out of the house as soon as possible and go in search of some of the clubs mentioned above.

We wish you a good time and crazy nightlife in Toronto!