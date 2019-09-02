How Can My Business Benefit from Video Marketing

602 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You only have to look at the popularity of movies, TV shows, and video games to get an insight into the potential benefits of video marketing. While the silver screen has captivated us for decades, video marketing is a relatively new concept, but one that is making waves. If you’re looking for new, innovative, creative ways to promote your business and entice and enthrall customers, here’s a useful guide to help your company benefit from video marketing techniques.

What are the benefits of video marketing for businesses?

Video clips are incredibly popular among consumers, and research suggests that they have an impact that is unrivaled by other content types. If you’re yet to be persuaded, here are some of the most brilliant benefits of video marketing:

Increased conversion rates: according to HubSpot, conversion rates for pages that feature video marketing clips and reels have a conversion rate up to 80% higher than those that contain text or images alone. Emails that contain videos have a much higher open rate, and Forbes suggests that shoppers are more than 60% more likely to buy products after watching demo videos.

Customer engagement: social media has created amazing platforms that facilitate engagement between businesses and customers. While images and photographs can be incredibly popular, studies suggest that videos are the content choice du jour among social network users. Figures published by Wordstream suggest that 45% of people watch at least one hour of Facebook or YouTube videos per week, and a third of online activity is devoted to viewing videos.

Improved SEO: SEO can be a powerful marketing method, but it’s not always easy to climb the search rankings and ensure your content is sitting pretty at the top of the Google results page. The good news is that video marketing enhances your content and makes it more appealing to search engines. Video footage is interesting and engaging, and this will help to make your links and pages rank higher. As YouTube is a subsidiary of Google, if you share videos on YouTube as well as your own website, you’ll stand a much better chance of getting your content noticed.

Social sharing: when you market your business on social media, you want as many people as possible to like, share and comment on your posts. Sharing is much more commonplace with videos than text and images. According to Invodo, 92% of mobile viewers share video clips.

Branding: using videos is a really effective means of promoting your brand and building a connection between your business and potential customers. Video content enables you to convey messages clearly and to ensure that buyers understand exactly what your brand is all about. This type of content can give your business personality and encourage people to want to learn more.

Creating an effective video marketing strategy

YouTube has more than a billion monthly users, and social platforms like Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook are displaying increasing numbers of video posts. If you are keen to capitalize on the popularity of video content, it’s crucial to draw up a strategy to enable you to reap the rewards of this marketing phenomenon. Here are some tips to help you succeed.

Research your market

Any form of content you produce to promote your business or try and sell products or services should be tailored to your target market. Think about your ideal buyer persona, and make sure the videos you produce and share will appeal to that customer. It’s hugely beneficial to undertake research to determine how people spend their time online and what kinds of videos and clips are the most powerful and popular before you launch your campaign.

Make sure your videos serve a purpose

There are many different types of videos that can be used for marketing purposes, including product demos and descriptions, reviews and testimonials, interviews, guides, and tutorials. The content you post should always be useful and interesting. Match the tone and type of video to your brand and the products you’re selling. A clip for children’s toys or pet accessories, for example, maybe very different to videos advertising a hedge trimmer or a kettle. Your audience should go away feeling that they’ve learned something or that their life is somehow better because they’ve watched that clip.

Be original

As a global audience, we consume a vast amount of video content on a daily basis. People like to watch videos, but they don’t want to see the same thing over and over again. Be creative, be original, and inject some enthusiasm and energy into your clips. You want to ensure that your brand stands out from the crowd.

Add a winning title

There’s an enormous collection of videos on the web, so make sure your title turns heads.

Video marketing is growing at a fast pace. If you're not up to speed with the benefits of video marketing yet, hopefully, this guide has given you some knowledge and ideas to get your brand noticed.