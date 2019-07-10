How Does The Purple Mattress Help In Boosting The Health Of The User?

979 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Along with proper nutrition and regular exercise, sleep is now a vital parameter of good health. Lack of sleep, coupled with its poor quality, can contribute to depression, high blood pressure, and reduced concentration levels. Interestingly, lack of proper sleep is also associated with mental illness and reduced work productivity. In short, lack of sleep can be detrimental to the health of an individual.

This is where a right mattress comes to the fore. Considering an individual spends around one-third of their life in bed, procuring a proper mattress is worthwhile. The right mattress needs to be comfortable while still being firm enough to provide the user with excellent postural alignment.

The Purple Mattress has won many hearts among all the other mattress it focuses on the importance of sleeping on the right foundation. To learn more about Purple mattress, check out the in-depth review on MyBestMattress website.

The ways by which your mattress can affect your health and sleep

You would not probably hike a trail or run a marathon without the right gear. And despite spending one-third of our lives in bed, we hardly realize the importance of a proper mattress. It is interesting here to note that it’s not that individuals do not recognize the significance of worthy and comfortable bedding. A majority of individuals think that a comfy mattress is one of the pre-requisites of a sound sleep.

The sole reason that makes people refrain from buying a comfy mattress is budget. Yes, the budget plays a crucial role in our everyday lives. But that is not the only essential thing. By shelling out a few extra dollars, if you buy a worthy mattress, then you can drastically improve your sleep. This, in turn, would help you to boost your memory and health.

Here Is The List Of Ways To Know How A Mattress Affects Your Sleep:

Allergic to your old mattress

It is a widely accepted fact that old mattresses accumulate dust mites that can affect your sleeping pattern. Hence, it is vital that you keep on changing the bed so that the dust mites cannot feed on you. As per recent research, it has been found that as many as 20 million Americans are allergic to dust mites.

Moreover, they are quite problematic for those who have asthma. It is worth noting in this context that frequent washing of mattress covers and pillow covers in hot water can solve this problem. However, you cannot soak a king-sized mattress in hot water. Opting for professional mattress cleaning services can put you on a tight budget. So, the ideal way out for you? Buy a new mattress. Also, opt for a slipcover that is labeled allergy-proof.

Tossing on your bed can be a sign that it’s time for a new mattress

A hole with the stuffing pouring out is a visible sign that it’s time to replace your old mattress. It is essential that you avoid sleeping in these types of mattresses as it can pose further problems for you. Moreover, these small punctures can be a breeding ground for various types of bed bugs. So, to avoid being disturbed by bed bugs in the middle of the night, buy a new mattress. This would ensure you to avail a good sleep, which in turn would keep your spirits high.

Use your mattress for sleep only

Experts think that your bedroom mattress should be kept reserved for rest only. If you try to pursue any other stuff which you usually don’t do in a bedroom, then your brain cannot be fully active. Interestingly, electronics do not belong with you on the mattress. It is so because the blue light they emit is particularly harmful to the brain’s natural bedtime mechanism.

This can keep you up longer than you expected. These days housing spaces are becoming more cramped. Individuals hardly have a separate room called ‘study.’ But if you want to avail a peaceful sleep, then sleeping on a mattress without gadgets is the ideal way forward.

Your mattress can affect your sleep to a great extent. This is the reason that you should always have a dedicated and comfortable mattress reserved for sleep. Also, opt for buying your mattress from reputed stores which have good reviews.