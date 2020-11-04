How Harmful is Mold in Your Home – 2020 Guide

It is always important to take care of your home to ensure that you and your family are living in a safe and healthy environment. Unfortunately, cold and damp winters or humid and hot summers can potentially cause mold to grow in your home. If you have not seen or experienced small before in your life, you should probably know that it could be very dangerous and harmful to your health and anyone else that lives in the same household. That is why you need to protect yourself from it.

However, the worst thing about this problem is the fact that it is very difficult to see or locate, and getting rid of it is also not an easy task. You will need to have a bit of knowledge and you want to equip yourself with the right tool if you want to get rid of the mold that has been growing inside of your home.

Since this can be a danger to your health, it is best that you get rid of it as quickly as possible. To show you just exactly how harmful it can be, I decided to write a guide for 2020 and tell you about the possible health problems it might cause and how to get rid of it.

How does it start?

Before we delve deeper into this subject, we need to figure out how exactly mold has entered your house. This is something that you will have to figure out because you will need to prevent that from ever happening again. Otherwise, you will get rid of the mold and it will come back if you months or a few years later.

This fungus can be commonly found anywhere around us. It is a normal part of life on Earth and it is not dangerous if it is contained. For example, fruits, vegetables, and almost any other food is the place where you can find this fungus growing. You probably have seen it a thousand times in your life growing on fruits as a hairy substance that causes discoloration. If an apple is green, it will start to turn brown or black once mold starts growing onto it.

Obviously, when this happens, you just throw away the food and you do not eat it because it can be harmful to your body.

This biodegradation causes the fungus to release spores into the air. These spores are then looking for a location where they can continue to grow. Usually, they look for moisture and what services. So, if you have trouble with humidity or dampness in your home, the possibility of mold growth is quite high. Especially in the darker corners or in the basement.

Health problems

Like I already said previously, when you see this fungus growing on food, you usually throw it away. Through evolution, we have learned that this is dangerous for the human body and that we should not eat it. Unfortunately, when mold starts to spread on a larger scale on walls, the floor, or anywhere else, it starts to release a lot of spores into the air. This could cause allergic reactions or something even more serious. Sometimes, the mold can even release toxic substances in the air that are dangerous to inhale.

By reading in these toxic substances, you could start seeing allergic reactions, you could develop a cough, a sore throat, an irritated nose, or sometimes even pain in your lungs. These symptoms could develop into something even worse such as fever.

So, if you have noticed that the people in your household have developed these kinds of symptoms, you should probably check whether there is mold in your house. If you do find some, I suggest that you get rid of it as soon as possible otherwise it might spread to different places in your home. If it starts to spread that could also weaken the structural integrity of the building. That is the worst type of hazard.

Where should I check for mold?

If you are certain that this fungus is growing in your home, but you are unable to find it, there are a few very common rooms/locations that you should check out. Although, if you do not want to or are unable to find any mold in your home, you should probably call moisture control services that could do that for you as suggested by Elite Moisture Solutions. These companies have a lot of experience with this kind of problem, so I am sure that they will easily discover mold in your home.

The most obvious answer to this question is the basement. Basements are always cold, dark, and damp or humid. Moisture can easily build up on the walls, the floor, or the ceiling. However, moisture usually does not spread from basements to other rooms in a house. But, there is always a chance that it might happen.

The next best place for mold growth is the bathrooms or the attic. Both of these rooms can be very humid or damp. In the bathroom, you can easily spot a lot of moisture near your shower. In the attic, mold can usually be found across the roof.

Garages can also be one of those common places where this fungus can grow.

How to get rid of it?

If you did manage to find mold in your home, the next thing you want to know is how exactly to get rid of it. It all depends on how much it has developed.

The best thing you could do is to decrease dampness in a room by increasing the airflow. An increased airflow could also reduce the amount of moisture in that same room.

However, if it has spread by a lot, your next best step is just to call professional services that will deal with any kind of mold growth in your home.

As you can see, mold growth in a home can be very dangerous and harmful to anyone living in that household. You should deal with it as quickly as you can to create a safe and healthy environment.