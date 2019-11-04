How Much Can a Move Cost?

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You have to pay for any kind of service, right? You should even leave a tip to the waiter who served you dinner and filled your glass. Moving companies are no different. There are many factors that dictate how much you will have to pay for this service, and we are going to discuss some of them.

First of all, you have to be aware that hiring a moving company is going to cost you a significant amount of money. Let’s be honest, this is no easy work, otherwise, you would do it on your own. Not only do they have to lift the heavy stuff and transport it to the new location, but also they have to ensure that all your fragile possessions are still in one piece when they get there. Visit here if you have some general questions about the entire process of moving, because, now, we are going to tell you about some costs that you should expect to see on the invoice.

As you can imagine, the first thing that affects the fee is whether your move is local or long distance (intrastate and interstate respectively). Clearly, the former is defined as relocation within your country, and the latter as a move from one country to another. For the first one, you will usually be charged by the hour. The fee will also depend on the number of workers you want to employ. You can go with just two or opt for more in order for them to finish the job faster, but you will have to pay them extra. On the other hand, the long-distance move is not charged per hour, but the cost is based on the amount and weight of your stuff.

Furthermore, another thing that affects the price is your location. If you live in an apartment building and there are a lot of stairs without an elevator it means more work for the moving team. Also, not all streets are practical so it might be impossible for them to park the truck in front of the entrance which means that they would have to carry everything a bit further. Moreover, making additional stops on your move might cost you some extra dollars.

Don’t forget about the moving supplies you have to get. In order to ensure that all your possessions arrive safe to the new location, you have to pack them in cardboard boxes, plastic wrappers and paper, and so on. Depending on the number of items you have, these can easily pile up, so it is a good idea to calculate the average cost.

You should also be aware that the time of the move can be charged differently. The peak season is from May until the end of summer, so if you want to save some money, you should try to avoid this period. Additionally, you might be charged extra based on the time of the day because of the traffic jams, and so on.

All in all, these are some main factors that are used to calculate the cost of hiring a moving company. In order not to be surprised by some unexpected fee, you should have a detailed discussion with the company and ask them to send you their proposal before hiring them.