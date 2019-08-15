How much does it cost to reach the base camp of Everest?

904 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Everest Base Camp trek has always been one of the best trekking destinations in a country Nepal. Traveling to the Everest Base Camp may be the awaited experience in life, who really want to take risk and adventure in their travel. Traveling to the EBC camp is almost at the height of 5000 m above a level. The transportation facilities are not applicable to the Everest Base Camp region due to the geographical structure and the ecological figures.

It is also the fact that if there are transportation facilities in the EBC region the number of tourists may diminish because the pleasure in walk never comes from transportation. Nepal is a popular destination in the world for the trekking activities every year millions of tourists used to travel in Nepal for the trekking activities. Among them, Everest Base Camp trek best and most exciting trek that you will ever gonna have in your whole life journey.

There is a different cost in different packages of trekking supplements in the travel time. There is an almost minimum and maximum expense, which are mentioned below that every agency goes through. The expenses of trekking in the region start from the Tribhuwan International Airport. To entry inside Nepal, you must have a visa with you approved by the Nepal government. After getting the visa entry from the Nepal government applied some costs should be maintained for the multiple entries for the 15 days it will take US$25 for 30m days it will cost US$40, and for the 90 days, it will be about US$100.

Flights ticket costs

There may be the fees applied in the air ticket for the travel. The flight’s ticket from Kathmandu to Lukla in the time of February to May and September to November may cost higher and reach to the expensive than in other seasons to travel. This is the system that the more in the advances you want to book the cheaper in cost your flights will be. So, make sure what you really want to do. All total the flight’s budgets for the travel to Lukla to reach the Everest region is about US$1,200.

Necessary Equipment costs

The price of the equipment which should be taken to the Kala Pathar trek depends on the equipment that you want to take and how much you willing to hire. Some of the equipment, such as sleeping bag, light hiking boots, waterproof jacket, trekking trousers, and shirts, warm gloves, and other required materials. The total expenses for the equipment may be the prices range from US$300-US$600.

Trekking Insurances costs

Nowadays, all the trekking company regulates the system of travel insurance for the sudden loss of anything which is mentioned in their rule of the travel company. There is some rule that your insurance must cover some of the basic travel risks such as lost and damages of the baggage, flight delay, and cancellation, Financial default of the operator, and some of the complex type of medical emergency may also occur with its medical costs and evacuation.

Trekking to the regions above the 4,000 meters have some kinds of specific policy according to the country law, rules, and regulations. According to the country travel rules, the insurance price of trekking to Everest Base Camp is about US$50-US$100, which almost covers 30 days of the travel.

Operation of tour and independent trek

The tour is designed as the organized tour and either a western operation tour. Tourist comes to Nepal traveling to the EBC through by the organized tour and either with a local tour agent or by the western operator in travel in Nepal. The cheapest one trekking packages may be started from $1,200 which consists of cheap facilities, and they tend to communicate to the poorly background tea houses and lodges either may be in the tents and lacks in the adequate system of leadership.

If you pay for the $2,000 you will get the facilities over the top end better than the cheapest one. The western type of tour can be organized to maintain the facilities for the traveler. The amount for the operator of the west is $1,500 to $3,500 in the trek to Everest Base Camp. The recommendations to the traveler or the trekkers to carry on inquiry, research through the different agencies and sites.

The organized tour includes the different types of expenses in various things such as to permit fees, guide fees, flight to Lukla, food, and facilities, support crew, accommodation, etc. The average prices for the organized tour cost an average amount of US$2,000 for the trekking facilities.

