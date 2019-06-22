How to choose perfect wedding jewelry 

452 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

After he pops the question and you say yes, it doesn’t take long for you to start thinking about what your wedding dress is going to look like and what accessories you’ll be wearing. After all, that is your day, it’s about your love and about the huge commitment you’re about to make. You will be in the center of everyone’s attention and I’m sure you want to shine. You and your dress are there to wow everyone, but the right accessories are there to emphasize your beauty and make you glow even more. Here are several tips on how to choose the wedding jewelry you will love.

1. Buy the dress first

This is probably something I don’t even have to say, but there it is. Your wedding dress will define how everything else will look – your shoes, your veil, your jewelry, your hair, make up, and nails. It will all be defined by that one, but a crucial, dress. Once you have your dress, it will be much easier to find the jewelry as you’ll only be looking for the pieces that go well with your dress.

Make sure not to go over the top with the jewelry if your dress is also complex. The simpler the dress, the more room you have to accessorize. Some choker length crystal collar necklace, like the one you can find at Marlena Dupell Jewelry, would look stunning on a simple, white strapless gown.

2. Match the metals with the dress

Some metals look better when combined with certain dress colors. While pure white dress calls for silver, platinum, or pearls, ivory looks best with gold. Gold may clash with the bright white, so avoid golden jewelry if you have a pure white dress.

On the other hand, diamond-white dresses will look amazing with yellow gold, white gold, silver, rose gold, or pearls. However, if your dress already has some beads on it, make sure you match your jewelry with it.

3. Sometimes less is more

You want to look unique, original, and shiny. That doesn’t mean you should buy a veil, a tiara, earrings, a necklace, and a sash. Choose some of the pieces you like the most, but don’t overdo it as too many jewelry pieces can simply distract the eyes of your guests from you. If your dress has an ornate neckline, don’t go for a big and noticeable necklace, but choose a couple of nice earrings, while a simpler dress calls for a bolder neck piece.

4. Veil or a headpiece

Veils can be a beautiful choice if that’s your thing. There are so many designs and lengths to choose from and you won’t be left disappointed. The veil should, obviously, match the color of the dress. Again, the same rule that goes for jewelry, applies here as well – if the dress is complex, go with a simpler veil and vice versa. If veils aren’t your cup of tea, a nice tiara, hair comb, or a fascinator, can really make you stand out.

Your headpiece choice will also depend on your hair, so if you decided on a hairstyle, try finding something that will look good on it.