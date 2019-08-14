How to Find a Friend with Benefits?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

You’ve decided that the best thing for you is getting a friend with benefits. You want the comfort of a friendly relationship but a casual sex life. This is a popular option for many people, but now you need to know where to look for that person.

Who do you choose to be your friend with benefits? Where do you start with your search? Here’s a look at all the ways you can find your casual but friendly relationship.

Talk to a Friend You Trust

You could go straight to your friend list. Why not turn to someone you already trust in your life? This is an option that many people consider at first. There may be a friend you’re attracted to or someone that you just know will be up for this type of relationship.

This is often the most direct and easiest option. You can work with your social media friends list or you can actually go to the contacts you know in person. Find out if others are interested in this type of relationship.

There are some steps to take to find someone interested in a friend with benefits relationship. You’ll need to consider what it could do to the friendship if they don’t want to go through with it. Then you’ll need to think about the effects when one of you brings an end to the relationship or what you’ll do if one of you wants more than the casual relationship.

It’s because of the downsides that many people will look at other options to find an FWB.

Use FWB Site Designed for This

You’ll want to take your search online. While there are plenty of online dating sites, not all are suited for your current wishes. You’ll want to make sure you check out the right sites to avoid confusion, annoyance, and disappointment.

Look out for sites that are designed for these types of casual relationships. FWBdatingonly is an excellent option. It makes it immediately clear in the title that this is a site for those looking for friends with benefits.

When you are looking for online dating sites, make sure you find one that will protect your information. You will eventually want to meet up with someone in person, but at the same time, you want to get to know them and trust them online first. You don’t want them finding out personal details that you don’t tell them because they access parts of your account they shouldn’t.

It’s also important to follow some general online dating rules. Find out about people before you meet with them online. When you do meet with them, do so in a public place. You can have drinks just to meet them in person before getting on with the “benefits” part of FWB.

Keep Your Online Profiles Respectful

You can use other dating sites if you’d like. Dating sites like Tinder, Okcupid or POF can be good sites for an occasional hookup but what about an FWB relationship? If you use your profile in the right way, you could find that you get just the type of relationship you need.

Make sure you make it clear in your profile what you’re looking for. Don’t string people on who want long-term relationships. However, while you want to be upfront, you always want to be respectful. Without respect, you’re not even going to find someone interested in FWB will talk to you!

Offer to Take Things Slow

One of the worst things you can do is immediately expect a date to lead to sex. While you want the “benefits,” you also need to remember about the “friends” part of things. This is someone you should be able to chat to out in public.

That first date should be a way to get to know each other. You want to see if you can actually be friends. Don’t think about the short-term. Instead, look at what you really want to gain from a relationship. If you only want the “benefits” part, then you actually want a casual hookup.

Of course, you’re not looking for dates, as such. After all, that turns into a relationship. But you do want to grab a drink together when initially meeting face to face. It’s not only polite but it’s safer for all.

Now that you know you want a friend with benefits, it’s time to decide on the steps you’re going to take. Will you search for someone in your life already or are you turning online? Either way, you have a pool of people for your FWB relationship.