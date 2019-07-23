How to Get Back Your Pink Gums?

527 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

Gum colors differ from person to person.

Black gums, as well as other changes in the gum color, can be due to medical conditions, lifestyle factors, smoking, etc.

Gums are a hard tissue surrounding and holding the teeth on its position. They can differ in color from red to pink to brown and black.

Needless to say, good oral health is necessary for overall well being. According to Britegums, even a slight change in gum color can indicate a health problem: that’s why a person should talk to the doctor and determine the cause before any complications occur.

Cause of black colored gums

Melanin – our body produces melanin naturally, this is a substance which offers hair, eyes, and skin their color.

The more melanin composition in a body, the darker is the skin, hair, and eyes. Dark brown/ black gums maybe because of the melanin present in your body.

If you have dark ones from birth then it may not be a matter of concern. If the color of gum changes over time or black patches appear then it is not caused by melanin and could indicate a medical issue.

Smoking

Smoking causes discoloration. This is also referred to as smoker’s melanosis. Melanocytes are special types of cells in the body which makes melanin.

The nicotine in tobacco causes melanocytes to make more melanin. Change in the color of gum appears in patched or it can affect the whole of your mouth, inside of the lower lip, and cheeks color may also change.

Medication

Minocycline is utilized to treat acne as well as some infections like Chlamydia.

Sometimes a side effect of this medication can be pigmentation or discoloration that can occur in a month. A person should consult a doctor about discoloration caused due to medications.

Addison’s disease

This disease affects the adrenal gland. This disease restricts adrenal gland from making enough hormones.

Some of the symptoms of this disease are weight loss, feeling thirstier, tiredness, weakened muscles, loss of appetite. As this disease progresses, person experience darkened gums and lips and it causes patches in other parts of the body.

This disease occurs due to a problem in the immune system due to which body to attacks adrenal gland.

Treatment of black gum depends on the cause. Conditions such as Addison’s disease and gum infections need treatment with medication. It may reverse gum color to normal. Also, cosmetic dentist offers bleaching for lightening the color of the gum.

If your gums have turned dark and you want to get back your normal color then follow some of the tips given below-

Brush teeth twice a day

If you don’t brush teeth twice a day then your gum can appear dark after a few years.

It will deteriorate your facial beauty. Brush your teeth properly twice a day without going too harsh or abrasive to your teeth to keep make it bright.

Floss as well as give teeth bright floss

Flossing teeth offer your help to get rid of various teeth problems as well as keep your gum healthy.

When you first start flossing you could notice bleeding from teeth but when you keep doing it then your teeth and gum become strong and do not bleed.

Avoid carbonated beverage

Consuming carbonated/ aerated beverage is common nowadays and people have replaced them with water.

These drinks contain various carbon particles which react with enamel as well as corrode them and make your gum dark and rotten. Avoid carbonated beverages.

Feeling embarrassment- some people notice your black gums when you smile and which make you self conscious and embarrassed.

Avoid taking pictures- people who have darkened gums avoid taking pictures with friends with a full smile. They also keep their mouth closed so that nobody can notice their gum and teeth.

These are some problems which you will face when you are in public and you will lose your self-confidence because of your bad oral health. It’s important that you get back your gum color or turn it to pink with the help of britegums.

There are ways to get back your gum color and also to make it pink. The britegums will bring back your confidence; you will see that you will be able to happily smile.

You won’t feel embarrassed anymore. The treatment of darkened gum will be not so expensive.

Costs usually vary as per the condition of your oral health. Usually it is affordable and anyone can get the treatment done easily.

Also, treatment does not cause any pain in your gums. If there is a pain then it can be treated with the right medication and you can return to your normal lifestyle.

But make sure that now you avoid your bad habits so that your gums remain healthy. People who had already got their gum treatment are now able to live a happy life.

During the process, patented brushes make use of radio waves and remove the thin layer of tissue with hyper pigmentation and this reveals back your pink gum tissue.

Before you get the treatment done make sure you consult the doctor. Take advice and then fix an appointment and get the condition treated to have britegums.

Professionals know how to make the process of treatment pain-free and successful. If you have any medication going on then ask the doctor and if there is any pain while treatment then tells them honestly.

Are you ready to get back your gums? If yes, then start treatment and keep your oral health at priority. Never leave your gums and teeth in bad condition as then you will face problems in the future.