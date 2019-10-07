How To Have Two Tinder Accounts on One Phone?

678 SHARES Share Tweet Pinterest Linkedin Flipboard

There are quite a few dating apps available right now – eHarmony, Bumble, OkCupid, and loads more – but none of them are as popular as Tinder. With tons of cool features, it is hands-down the best dating app on the market right now, with an impressive 30+ billion matches to date. Creating a Tinder profile is dead simple, it can be done for free and you can have as many Tinder profiles as you want.

But you can only have one account open at any one time on your iPhone or iPad. That’s a bit of a nuisance when you want to monitor all your accounts but we’ve found several ways for you to have two or more accounts open on your device at any one time. That way, you can widen your chances of success with different profiles for each one and you can keep an eye on them all at the same time.

There are three methods, just pick whichever suits you and follow the steps.

Method 1: Tinder++

Tinder++ is an unofficial version of the official app, a modified version that has a ton of extra features over and above what the stock app has. You can use it easily with the stock app so you can have two accounts open at any one time. You can download Tinder++ very easily:

The first step is to download an app installer called AppValley app. You can download it straight to your iPhone or iPad and it is an unofficial app store that is full of modified apps and games. You can download it from the official website. Before you can actually use AppValley, you need to fix a small error with it. When you try to open it, you will be confronted with an Untrusted Developer error, stopping you using it. Note down the developer’s name from the error message and close it. Then open iOS Settings > General > Profiles and find the name of the developer in the profiles list. Tap it and tap on Trust and close Settings. Now you can open AppValley and search for Tinder++. Tap on the app and install it to your device.

Method 2: Parallel Space

Parallel Space is an official cloning app that you download from the app store and then use to clone the stock Tinder app. Here’s how to do it:

Open the official app store and download Parallel Space. You get a 3-day free trial and then you need to purchase it for $9.99. And it only works on iOS 11 or above. Open Parallel Space on your device and accept the permissions the app asks for – storage, camera, microphone and possibly contacts – it will ask for that access because the app is used to clone social media accounts, most of which use your contacts list. Last, clone the Tinder app. When you open Parallel space, all the apps installed on your device will be listed. Tap on Tinder and tap Clone App.

When it’s done you will have two Tinder accounts that you can use side-by-side. You can use this app to clone any of your social media apps if you want.

Just a warning – if you opt not to purchase the app subscription, all your clones will disappear after the free trial.

Method 3: TutuApp App Installer

TutuApp is like AppValley, a third-party app store that offers over 2000 modified apps, games and even a few Cydia tweaks too. It has one major benefit over AppValley and other similar apps – it has several different modified Tinder app versions and you can download every single one of them. That way, you can have several Tinder accounts open at the same time.

First, you must download TutuApp; again, you can download it directly to your iPhone or iPad. Do only use the link we provide – it is the official one and it has been tested for security. Once you have done that, go to your Settings app and open the General section. From there, open Profiles & Device Management and tap the TutuApp developer name. Tap Trust and go back to TutuApp. When you open TutuApp, search for Tinder and several versions will appear. Each is a modified version of the stock app and you can download any or all of them, depending on how many Tinder accounts you want open.

You can set each app up with a different Tinder profile and use each one as individual apps, opening them all at the same time on your device.

So there you have it. Three ways to set up and open two or more Tinder accounts on your iPhone or iPad. You can set them all up with different profiles, have them all open at once without needing to log out of one before opening another and, even better, you do not need to jailbreak your device to do all this. All you need to do is make sure you have enough space on your device to run what you want. If not, simply do some housekeeping – get rid of anything you no longer use and move media onto a separate storage device.

These are the only ways that you can have more than one Tinder account open at any one time. Some Social media apps let you do it, like Instagram, but Tinder won’t allow it, forcing you to log out of one profile before logging into another one.

And because no jailbreak is needed, you can safely use TutuApp and AppValley on your device without worrying about your safety – all you need to do is make sure you trust them in your Settings app. If you don’t want to do that, you can use Parallel Space, the only official app that does this. Remember though; if you don’t subscribe once the free trial is up, you will lose any clones you have.

Any of these methods are safe to use and you will be happy with the results. Pick a method and try it today; if you don’t like it, try another one.